The Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Dr Khamis Olatunde-Badmus has apologised to the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke over the misunderstanding that occurred today at the Osogbo central Eid ground , an incident which prevented the Governor from observing the Eid ul kabir 2- rakat prayer along with the muslim ummah.

Asiwaju Olatunde-Badmus tendered the apology in a statement issued from his media office in Osogboland.

The incident occurred over the order of protocol when a few politicians who arrived the prayer venue ahead of the Governor insisted that the immediate past senator for the Osun Central District, Dr Ajibola Bashir must shift from where he sat.

Asiwaju Badmus, who described the incident as both avoidable and unfortunate, pointed out that a few political jobbers in the town fueled the misunderstanding that needed not have arisen

He said it was outrageous to say there was an assassination attempt on Governor’s life, adding that journalists and bloggers should be sure of their facts before publishing.

Asiwaju Musulumi commended the State Commissioner of Police, State Director of DSS and the Special Adviser on Security to the State Governor for their mature handling of the matter.

He cautioned that since campaigns are over and governance proper has commenced , the governor should be left alone to concentrate on administration and impactful service delivery to the people.

Dr Olatunde-Badmus stressed that it is important for the office of the protocol of the Governor to take charge of the governor’s sitting arrangement at events rather than leaving such delicate assignment in the hands of favour seeking politicians.