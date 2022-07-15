BUSINESS
Asian stocks stumble on weak China growth
Asian stocks hit a two-year low on Friday and were heading for a weekly loss, while the dollar was set for its third week of gains as a fresh slew of rate hikes around the world deepened concerns about the outlook for global economic growth.
Though wagers on a 100 basis point hike from the US Federal Reserve later this month eased off a little overnight as Fed officials hosed down that possibility, bond markets remain priced for steep hikes to slam the brakes on output.
China’s economy contracted sharply in the second quarter data released on Friday showed, while annual growth also slowed significantly, highlighting the colossal toll on activity from widespread Covid lockdowns, which jolted industrial production and consumer spending.
MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5% in early trade to a two-year low, dragged down by concerns about China’s property market where homeowner threats to cease mortgage payments have spooked markets.
China’s main share index was flat, while a Hong Kong-listed index of mainland property stocks fell more than 2%.
“In terms of the second half, initially we were quite positive, but it seems they have more issues that are emerging,” Woei Chen Ho, an economist at UOB in Singapore, said of China.
“They continue to face challenges of Covid-19 resurgence. The property market offers greater pessimism and potential for crisis if they don’t manage it properly.”
Overnight, Wall Street indices fell after weaker-than-expected earnings from JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley fanned fears of a sharp economic downturn.
Japan’s Nikkei edged 0.6% higher, with Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing and video game maker Nintendo leading gains. The US dollar stood near two-decade highs against the euro and yen, having forced the euro below $1 for the first time since 2002 this week.
The S&P 500 finished 0.3% lower but futures were up 0.35% in Asia after Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller and St Louis Fed president James Bullard poured some cold water on talk of a 100 bps hikes later in July.
“Markets may have gotten ahead of themselves,” Waller said at a summit in Idaho. Bullard also told Japan’s Nikkei newspaper that a 75 bps hike “has a lot of virtue to it”.
Futures imply about a 30% chance of a 100 bps hike and see the benchmark US interest rate reaching about 3.6% by March next year before being cut back to 3% by late 2023.
Hikes
This week the Bank of Canada surprised markets with a 100 bps hike, central banks in South Korea and New Zealand announced 50 bps hikes and in Singapore and the Philippines authorities tightened policy out-of-cycle to tamp down on inflation.
US retail sales data will also be a closely watched data point on Friday.
Weakness will further worry investors who think this week’s white-hot inflation figure and subsequent Thursday data showing a strong rise in producer prices point to an unleashing of steep rate rises on a softening economy.
Short-end US Treasuries held steady overnight, but the two-year yield, at 3.1217%, is about 17 basis points higher than the benchmark 10-year yield, an unusual inversion of the yield curve that often points to recession.
“That inversion, I think, has quite a long way to go because we haven’t really properly priced in that recession yet,” said ING economist Rob Carnell, who also warned equities were at risk as fast-rising producer costs point to margin squeezes.
In currency markets the US dollar is king. The euro fell as low as $0.9952 overnight and has slid 1.5% for the week. It last steadied at $1.0030. The yen is hurtling towards 140/$, and last bought 138.85.
“Not only has the greenback been supported by an almost continual ratcheting higher of Fed hawkishness over the past year, but the US dollar is picking up support from safe-haven flows,” said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank in London in a note to clients.
This reflects concerns that China will struggle to meet its growth targets this year at a time when the market is concerned about recession risks for Europe and the US.
Brent crude futures held at $99.42 a barrel and gold sat at $1,711/oz, just above a one-year low overnight.
Reuters
Stock futures rise as Wall Street awaits more major bank earnings
U.S. stock futures rose Friday morning after the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined following a disappointing start to second quarter earnings from the country’s largest banks.
More major bank results are expected Friday from Wells Fargo and Citigroup.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 85 points, or 0.28%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.36% and 0.45%, respectively.
Pinterest shares surged 16% in extended trading following a Wall Street Journal report that said activist investor Elliott Management took a stake of more than 9% in the social media company.
The Dow during Thursday’s session shed nearly 0.5%, or 142.62 points. The S&P 500 dipped 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite inched 0.03% higher.
Investors combed through troubling reports from JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley, which kicked off major bank earnings, and also weighed the likelihood of larger interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and looming recession concerns.
Shares of JPMorgan Chase dropped about 3.5% after the bank said it built up reserves for bad loans, and suspended share buybacks. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley’s shares declined 0.4% after the bank reported weaker-than-expected investment banking revenue.
“I don’t have a lot of bullishness on our ability to grow earnings in this environment,” G Squared Private Wealth CIO Victoria Greene said Thursday on CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime.” “I don’t think it was bad or tragic, you know, but I think unfortunately, this earnings season, any miss on earnings or margins is going to be punished and any actual beats may actually be picked apart.”
On the economic front, the latest report on June retail sales, as well as import and export prices, are due out Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET. The June industrial production report is expected at 9:15 a.m. ET. Preliminary July data for consumer sentiment is out at 10 a.m. ET.
Netflix to offer cheaper plan with ads — months after losing 200,000 subscribers
Netflix, America’s streaming giant, says it is planning to introduce an ad-supported and cheaper subscription plan in partnership with Microsoft — a multinational tech corporation.
The companies announced this in separate statements on Wednesday.
During the first quarter of 2022, Netflix announced that it lost 200,000 subscribers — its first loss in a decade.
Netflix’s new offering is aimed at boosting subscription numbers but the company has not said how much it will charge subscribers for the service.
The streaming platform did not also disclose when the service would be launched.
Speaking on the development, Greg Peters, chief operating officer of Netflix, said, with the new plan, the company offers more choice for consumers and a premium, “TV brand experience for advertisers”.
“In April we announced that we will introduce a new lower-priced ad-supported subscription plan for consumers, in addition to our existing ads-free basic, standard, and premium plans,” Peters said.
“Today we are pleased to announce that we have selected Microsoft as our global advertising technology and sales partner.
“Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we work together to build a new ad-supported offering.
“More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members.
“It’s very early days and we have much to work through. But our long-term goal is clear. More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers. We’re excited to work with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life.”
On his part, Mikhail Parakhin, president, web experiences at Microsoft, said the company was thrilled to partner with Netflix.
He said consumers will have more options to access Netflix’s award-winning content when it is launched.
“Marketers looking to Microsoft for their advertising needs will have access to the Netflix audience and premium connected TV inventory,” Parakhin said.
“All ads served on Netflix will be exclusively available through the Microsoft platform. Today’s announcement also endorses Microsoft’s approach to privacy, which is built on protecting customers’ information.
“This is a big day for Netflix and Microsoft. We’re excited to offer new premium value to our ecosystem of marketers and partners while helping Netflix deliver more choice to their customers.”
Euro drops below $1 for first time since 2002
The euro has fallen below the symbolic level of $1.00 for the first time since December 2002, weighed down by the darkening economic outlook for the single-currency area and a possibility of a complete stoppage in Russian gas supplies.
The euro was pushed down to $0.9998 on Wednesday after official data showed a surge in US inflation in June, increasing expectations for a further tightening of interest rates by the US Federal Reserve.
An increase in borrowing costs on the other side of the Atlantic makes the US dollar more attractive to investors.
“Gas rationing, stagflation, an expected recession, they are all good reasons to be bearish on the euro,” said Stuart Cole, the head macro economist at Equiti Capital in London before the euro crossed that threshold.
He said that these factors will make it harder for the European Central Bank (ECB) to raise interest rates, further widening the interest-rate differential with the United States.
Euro’s performance history
Since becoming available freely in 1999, the single currency has spent very little time below parity. In fact, the last time it did so was between 1999 and 2002, when it sank to a record low of $0.82 in October 2000.
Within its relatively short 20-year history, the euro is the second-most sought-after currency in global foreign exchange reserves and daily turnover in the euro/dollar is the highest among currencies in the global $6.6 trillion-per-day market.
The euro’s slide is a headache for the ECB. Allowing the currency to fall only increases the record-high inflation the ECB is battling to contain. But trying to shore it up with higher interest rates could exacerbate recession risks.
The ECB has so far played down the issue, arguing that it has no exchange rate target, even if the currency does matter.
Also on a trade-weighted basis – against its trade partners’ currencies – the euro is down only 3.6 percent this year.
