Monday, August 7, 2023
Markets

Asian markets fluctuate after mixed US jobs report

Asian stocks

Asian equities swung Monday following a mixed US jobs report that left investors weighing the chances of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

Global markets endured a volatile time last week, with traders spooked by a range of issues including a US rating downgrade, rising Treasury yields and a lack of concrete measures to boost Chinese growth.

While inflation continues to come down in the United States and parts of the economy are showing signs of slowing, there is plenty of speculation that the Fed will lift rates at least once more this year.

A much-anticipated jobs report Friday showed fewer-than-forecast new posts were created last month, playing into the view that the central bank could stand pat.

The cheer was offset by a still-strong read on wage growth, which backed up the hawkish outlook for more tightening, with Bloomberg reporting traders see a 40-percent chance of another hike this year.

