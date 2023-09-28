India vs Saudi Arabia Live Updates:India take on Saudi Arabia in the Round of 16 tie of men’s football event at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium, Hangzhou. The Sunil Chhetri-led side began their Asian Games 2023 journey with a 5-1 demoralising loss against China in their first Group A match but managed to comeback strong in their second game against Bangladesh with a 1-0 win. Despite drawing their final group game against Myanmar, the Indian team qualified for the pre-quarterfinals, having scored more goals than Myanmar. (Medals Tally)

Here are the LIVE Updates of India vs Saudi Arabia Match, Straight from Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium, Hangzhou:

September282023 17:02 (IST) India vs Saudi Arabia, Live Score: We are underway The Round of 16 men’s football match between India and Saudi Arabia begins. The Sunil Chhetri-led side will be kick-starting the game and will aim for a win.

September282023 16:46 (IST) India vs Saudi Arabia, Live Score: India’s journey at Asian Games The Blue Tigers started their journey at the Asian Games with a 5-1 loss against China but won their second game against Bangladesh 1-0 and ended the group stage with a 1-1 draw against Myanmar.

September282023 16:42 (IST) Asian Games 2023 Live Score: Saudi Arabia’s Lineup Saudi Arabia XI: (4-5-1) Ahmed Fahad Al Jubaya (GK); Mohammed Waheed Alshamat, Rayan Mohammed Hamed, Mohammed Alyami, Zakaria Hawsawi; Faisal Abdurahman Alghamdi (C), Saad Fahad Alnasser, Awad Haidar Alnashri, Haitham Mohammed Asiri, Musab Fahad Aljuwayr; Mohammed Khalil Marran

September282023 16:41 (IST) Asian Games 2023 Live Score: India’s Lineup India XI: (3-4-1-2) Dheeraj Singh (GK); Lalchungnunga, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh; Abdul Rabeeh, Narender Gahlot, Amarjit Singh, Rahul KP; Sunil Chhetri (C); Rahim Ali, Gurkirat Singh Substitutes: Gurmeet, Vishal Yadav, Sumit Rathi, Ayush Chhetri, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Aniket Jadhav, Vincy Barretto, Bryce Miranda, Rohit Danu, Azfar Noorani

