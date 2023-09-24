Monday, September 25, 2023
Asian Games 2023, India vs Myanmar Football Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Live

By Online Editor
India Draw Australia, Syria In Tough Group B In Asian Cup

India vs Myanmar Football Live Streaming: India eye comfortable win© AIFF

India vs Myanmar Football Live Streaming: India men’s football team will square off against Myanmar in their Asian Games 2023 Group A match on Sunday. Seasoned star Sunil Chhetri stole the spotlight for the umpteenth time on Thursday when India beat Bangladesh to stay afloat in the battle for a last-16 spot. The ageless wonder of Indian Football could once again come to the fore when he leads the Blue Tigers against Myanmar in the concluding Group A tie – a match that will decide the second-placed team from Group A behind hosts China. India holds a slight advantage since a draw would be enough to receive the ticket for a quarter-final berth; Myanmar, on the other hand, need to beat India to make the grade.

When will the India vs Myanmar, Asian Games 2023 football match take place?

The India vs Myanmar Asian Games 2023 match will take place on 24 September (Sunday).

Where will the India vs Myanmar, Asian Games 2023 match take place?

The India vs Myanmar Asian Games 2023 football match will take place at Xiaoshan Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou, China.

What time is the scheduled kickoff for the India vs Myanmar, Asian Games 2023 football match?

The India vs Myanmar Asian Games 2023 football match will begin at 5 pm IST (7.30 pm local time).

Where can I watch the India vs Myanmar Asian Games 2023 football match on TV and online?

Indian football team’s matches and the Asian Games 2023 will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and LIVE streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

(With ANI inputs)

