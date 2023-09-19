Indian men’s football team will face China in the opening match of their Asian Games 2023 campaign on Tuesday. Set to play their opening match without any training session and proper rest after the last-minute announcement of the squad, India will be the clear underdogs. India were able to stitch a rag-tag final squad only on Friday and the team left for China on Sunday, leaving no time for the players to even have a training session together. Moreover, two players — defenders Konsam Chinglensana Singh and Lalchungnunga — out of the 22 players picked will join later as their visas were not ready.

The Indian contingent’s chef de mission Bhupinder Singh Bajwa has, however, said that the duo will get their ‘express visas’ in a day or two and they will join the team.

In any case, the duo will not be available for the Group A match against China on Tuesday and that will be a blow for India.

Also head coach Igor Stimac said on Sunday that senior defender Sandesh Jhingan and talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri will not play the opening match to save them for the later two matches.

When will the India vs China, Asian Games 2023 football match take place?

The India vs China Asian Games 2023 match will take place on 19 September (Tuesday).

Where will the India vs China, Asian Games 2023 match take place?

The India vs China Asian Games 2023 football match will take place at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China.

What time is the scheduled kickoff for the India vs China, Asian Games 2023 football match?

The India vs China Asian Games 2023 football match will begin at 5 pm IST (7.30 pm local time).

Where can I watch the India vs China Asian Games 2023 football match on TV and online?

Indian football team’s matches and the Asian Games 2023 will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and LIVE streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

(With PTI inputs)