Asian Games 2023: Chinese Taipei Down India 2-1 In Women’s Football

India lost to Chinese Taipei in Asian Games 2023© X (formerly Twitter)

India’s campaign in women’s football started on a disappointing note after an impressive first half as higher-ranked Chinese Taipei rallied to win 2-1 in the Asian Games on Thursday.

The Thomas Dennerby-coached side, who are 23 notches lower than the world No. 23 Chinese Taipei, dominated the first half. The opening goal came right after the break when Anju Tamang scored in the 47th minute.

Complete Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally

Her initial strike at the goal was stopped by Ming Jung but Anju was there to hit back on the rebound.

In the absence of their star goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, who is recovering from a knee injury, Shreya Hooda did a neat job in the first half when she thwarted a flurry of attacks from Chinese Taipei.

But Chinese Taipei hit back in the 68th minute when Li-Chin Lai, known to be a left-footer, unleashed a powerful strike with her right foot that rattled the cross bar before getting into the goal.

In the 84th minute, substitute Hsuan Su scored the winning goal after a goalkeeping mistake by Shreya, who misjudged the trajectory of a long ball that came inside the box.

Su collected it with ease and slotted it into the bottom right corner.

