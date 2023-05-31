Asia stocks, yuan slump as data dashes China hopes

China’s yuan hit a six-month low and Asia’s stockmarkets staggered toward a second month of losses on Wednesday as weak factory activity figures offered the latest evidence that recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy is faltering.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 1.2% and is down 2.5% in a month where hopes a resurgent China would drive global growth have run dry. Hong Kong stocks (.HSI) are down 20% from a peak in January.

Data showed China’s manufacturing activity PMI fell to 48.2 for May, contracting even faster than expected. Services growth slackened to its slowest pace in four months.

The yuan dropped 0.3% to 7.1090 per dollar after that – a level not seen since the country was under tight public health restrictions in November last year.

The currency is down more than 2.6% on the month as indicators from output to industrial profits, retail sales and loan growth have missed forecasts.

“There were concerns China’s economic comeback could be so strong that it would complicate advanced economy central banks’ fight against inflation,” said Carol Kong, economist and currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“Fast forward to today, those expectations look misplaced.”

The disappointment has filtered through to other China-sensitive assets. The Australian dollar hit a near seven-month low of $0.6489 and is down four months in a row.

Aussie stocks (.AXJO) are eying their worst day since March and a monthly drop of 2.7%. A tourism-led rally for Thailand’s baht and stock index (.SETI) has also failed to arrive.

In China, blue chip stocks (.CSI300) dropped 1% to 2023 lows and government bonds rallied . Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (.HSI) fell 2.5% to put the index more than 20% beneath a January peak touched when hopes of a reopening rally were high.

Even stocks in Asia’s brightest market, Japan, took a step down on Wednesday. The benchmark Nikkei (.N225) fell 1.6%, though that caps a 6.8% monthly gain that’s driven the index above 30,000 to its highest levels in more than 30 years.