Asia stocks decline as investors react to mixed Chinese economic data
Asia markets largely slipped in Monday trade, with investors reacting to the release of Chinese economic data, including first-quarter gross domestic product figures.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.5% as shares of Fast Retailing declined nearly 2%. The Topix index shed 1.22%.
Mainland Chinese stocks were also lower, with the Shanghai composite down 0.78% and the Shenzhen component shedding 0.2%.
China saw faster-than-expected GDP growth in the first quarter, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday. First-quarter GDP in China rose 4.8%, above expectations for a 4.4% year-over-year increase.
Retail sales in March, however, fell by a more-than-anticipated 3.5% as compared with a year earlier. That was against expectations for a 1.6% fall in a Reuters poll.
The data come as mainland China has for weeks been battling its worst Covid wave in two years. In particular, the major city of Shanghai has been among the areas most affected.
“We know that a big driver of the consumption weakness is the zero-Covid policy,” Johanna Chua, head of Asia economics and strategy at Citi Global Markets Asia, told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” on Monday.
“We had President Xi Jinping’s statement in Hainan indicating that persistence is key, so they’re going to stick with this. As long as that happens, this will continue to have a drag on services activity and obviously jobs related to services and will also damage consumption,” Chua said.
South Korea’s Kospi outperformed the broader region, climbing 0.67%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.62% lower.
Asia markets may “tread carefully to start the week” as investors digest the People’s Bank of China’s Friday announcement for a reserve requirement ratio cut on April 25, analysts at Singapore’s OCBC Treasury Research wrote in a Monday note. The RRR is the amount of funds banks need to hold in reserve.
“This is the smallest cut since China unveiled the reform on reserve requirement ratio in 1998,” the analysts said.
On Friday, the Chinese central bank also unexpectedly held steady on a key interest rate, despite anticipation for more stimulus.
Markets in Australia and Hong Kong are closed on Monday for a holiday.
Currencies and oil
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 100.682 — continuing to hold above the 100.4 level after a recent bounce from below 100.
The Japanese yen traded at 126.66 per dollar after weakening last week from below 125 against the greenback. The Australian dollar was at $0.7362, lower as compared with levels above $0.747 seen last week.
Oil prices were higher in the afternoon of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 1.03% to $112.85 per barrel. U.S. crude futures climbed 0.92% to $107.93 per barrel.
Despite CBN ban, 33.4 million Nigerians trade crypto – Report
Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s restriction on cryptocurrencies-related transactions in the banking sector, a report by a crypto platform has said about 33.4 million Nigerians trade or own crypto assets.
In its report, ‘Into The Cryptoverse: Decoding The World Of Crypto Consumers,’ KuCoin, a crypto exchange with over 10 million registered users, said the crypto population is largely dominated by 18 to 60-year-olds.
It said, “According to Google Trends, Nigeria was recorded as the country with the highest number of bitcoin searches globally in early 2021, signaling the growing utility of cryptocurrency in the country.
“The data also pointed out that the country’s youth have been the decisive force behind the surge in bitcoin searches. According to our survey conducted in early 2022, 33.4 million Nigerians, which accounts for 35 per cent of the population aged 18 to 60, currently own or have traded cryptocurrencies over the past six months.
“70 per cent of these crypto investors claim that they will likely increase their cryptocurrency assets soon. Another six per cent of the country’s population are interested in investing in cryptocurrency in the coming 6 months, suggesting that the cryptocurrency adoption rate might continue to increase.”
According to the crypto exchange, the depreciation of the naira over the last six years has fuelled the increase in the number of crypto users in the nation.
It added, “The Nigerian currency, Naira, has depreciated by more than 209 per cent in the past six years. Some Nigerians recognised the financial opportunity brought by Bitcoin early on.
“According to our survey, 37 per cent of crypto investors in the country began trading cryptocurrencies more than three years ago. At the same time, 6 per cent started trading cryptocurrencies more than six years ago.
“Meanwhile, as prices continue to rise, with food inflation reaching its highest point since 2008, the challenging economic climate in Nigeria remains and has even worsened by COVID-19, making cryptocurrencies attractive alternative sources of income, particularly in the bullish market in 2021. According to the survey, 26 per cent of crypto investors have begun trading cryptocurrencies in the last 6 months.”
The firm said the average number of monthly transactions across African countries showed a 1,386.7 per cent from January 2021 to January 2022.
It added the number of users also increased by 2,467.2 per cent within the same time period.
According to a report by Chainalysis, a blockchain data platform, the cryptocurrency market in Nigeria and other African countries grew by 1200 per cent in 2021.
The firm added that Nigeria is the sixth leading country in the world in terms of cryptocurrency adoption as a result of its peer-to-peer monetary systems.
The report said the African region, dominated by Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania, has one of the highest grassroots adoptions of crypto in the world. It added that Africa has the third-fastest growing cryptocurrency economy in the world.
The International Monetary Fund recently said the adoption of crypto assets was being driven by emerging markets and developing economies. It added that countries in this region increased their trading volumes in crypto exchanges in 2021.
In February of 2021, the CBN put a restriction on cryptocurrency transactions in the nation. It had said, “Further to earlier regulatory directives on the subject, the bank hereby wishes to remind regulated institutions that dealing with cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges is prohibited.”
Recently, the CBN fined three Deposit Money Banks N800m fine for violating its regulations barring customers from transacting in cryptocurrencies.
Elon Musk could try to run three major companies at once — the last known CEO who did it is now an international fugitive
Elon Musk’s bid to acquire Twitter might have an undesirable side-effect for the billionaire: adding yet another large company to his jam-packed schedule.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has offered to buy every Twitter share he doesn’t already own — 90.8% of the company — in a deal worth roughly $43 billion, according to a regulatory filing disclosed on Thursday. The deal would add another of the world’s largest companies to Musk’s ownership portfolio: Tesla and SpaceX are already a trillion-dollar company and a multibillion-dollar company, respectively.
Musk also owns two smaller start-up ventures, Neuralink and The Boring Company.
Even if Musk successfully purchases Twitter and declines to name himself CEO, it’s highly likely that he’d want to influence the company’s day-to-day operations, potentially leading to a serious time crunch for the world’s richest person. And while running three businesses simultaneously isn’t unheard of — Musk, who’s Neuralink’s CEO, already does it — leading three of the world’s largest companies all at once is nearly unprecedented.
Here’s some good news for Musk: It’s been done before. The bad news is that the most recently known executive to attempt the feat was none other than Carlos Ghosn, the former CEO of Nissan and Renault, and ex-chairman of AvtoVaz and Mitsubishi.
Ghosn actually held top roles at all four companies for a spell, and was running three of them in 2018 when he was arrested in Japan over allegations of financial misconduct. Ghosn infamously fled to Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan, where he resides today as an internationally wanted fugitive.
In 2014, Ghosn told LinkedIn VP and editor and chief Daniel Roth in an interview that the key to his ability to run so many companies at once was to avoid multitasking. At the time, he said, his schedule was arranged more a year in advance — and whichever country he was in would determine which company he focused on.
“I don’t mix the different responsibilities, because I just want to make sure the different teams in charge feel responsible and there is no confusion between the different companies,” Ghosn said.
Musk may feel differently. During a SXSW panel in 2018, he said he effectively split his time between his various ventures by hiring a strong team and allocating responsibilities appropriately to them. That way, he said, “almost all of my time is spent on engineering and design.”
A leadership time-share might feel familiar for Twitter: Co-founder Jack Dorsey served as CEO for both Twitter and his other start-up, payments company Square, from October 2015 to November 2021. Reportedly, Dorsey had a time management strategy of his own: He blocked off the same times every week for leadership and employee meetings.
“I like having a lot of repetition in my schedule,” Dorsey told Fast Company in 2016. “It allows us to see how we’re actually growing, rather than randomness, which hides that.”
Ironically, when Dorsey initially took on both roles, Musk advised him against the decision. “I wouldn’t recommend running two companies,” Musk said at the 2015 Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit. “It really decreases your freedom quite a lot.”
The news of Musk’s filing comes over a week after the billionaire’s status as Twitter’s largest outside shareholder, owning 9.2% of the platform, was revealed. The next day, Twitter offered Musk a position on their board, with the caveat that he couldn’t own more than 14.9% of the company’s outstanding stock. Five days later, the company reported that Musk had declined the position.
In the filing disclosed on Thursday, Musk — who has more than 81 million Twitter followers — said his motivation for buying the company is to unlock Twitter’s “extraordinary potential” to be “the platform for free speech around the globe.”
″…and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” his note in the filing reads. “However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”
Thursday afternoon, hours after his bid for Twitter was published, Musk said at the TED2022 conference in Vancouver that he was “unsure” if his attempt would succeed. He noted that had a backup plan, but didn’t specify what that plan entailed.
Fearing inflation, Asia finally says bye to low interest rates
The Asia Pacific’s run of record-low interest rates is fading into history.
After holding back on tightening monetary policy to avoid derailing the post-pandemic economic recovery, central banks in the region are finally deciding that the spectre of rising inflation can no longer be ignored.
Hawkish central banks like the Bank of Korea and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand have begun tightening in earnest, this week delivering rate hikes that surpassed market expectations.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore – which controls the money supply through exchange rates due to the city-state’s heavy dependence on trade – also announced a significant tightening of policy.
Meanwhile, central banks in emerging Asian economies like the Philippines, Malaysia and India have sent recent signals that higher rates are on their way, while the Reserve Bank of Australia has ditched its earlier pledge to be “patient” on hikes.
China and Japan are the exceptions, still clinging to lower rates to underpin economic growth.
The hawkish turn spells higher costs for borrowing and investment across the region, as policymakers walk a fine line trying to tame rising prices without choking off economic growth completely.
Until recently, the Asia Pacific had avoided the kind of rampant inflation that is causing considerable political and policy headaches in the United States, where prices are rising at their quickest pace since 1981, in part due to the region’s more gradual unwinding of pandemic restrictions.
The slow reopening encouraged central banks to stick with ultra-loose policy settings for longer.
As Trinh Nguyen, a senior economist for Asia at Natixis in Hong Kong, explains, “higher debt and slower growth led central banks to prioritise growth”.
Not only is the region, excluding China, well on the way to reopening, but the war in Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and Beijing’s draconian “zero COVID” policies are also disrupting supply chains for everything from oil and coal to cars and wheat.
While most of the Asia Pacific has yet to match the US’s punishing 8.5 percent inflation rate – the exceptions, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, are in the midst of political and economic crises – the respite from surging prices appears to be well and truly over.
In March, South Korea’s consumer price index hit 4.1 percent, a decade-high, while India’s index rose to 6.95 percent.
With inflation’s hold on the region in its early days, economists see a flurry of rate hikes on the horizon in 2022 and possibly beyond — although central banks in countries experiencing weaker recoveries, such as Thailand, could cling to ultra-loose policies for longer.
The question is how well central banks will be able to strike a balance between the conflicting interests of stable prices, low levels of unemployment and solid economic growth.
