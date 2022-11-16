Asia-Pacific markets mostly lower as second day of G-20 is underway

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly lower on Wednesday as world leaders gathered in Bali, Indonesia for a second day of the Group of 20 summit. Polish authorities said a Russian-made missile killed two citizens, which president Andrzej Duda described as “an isolated incident,” adding an investigation is underway.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan reversed earlier losses to rise 0.15% as heavyweight SoftBank Group climbed nearly 4%. The Topix pared losses to trade about flat. South Korea’s Kospi

was about flat after falling 1%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.36%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index and the Hang Seng Tech index fell more than 1%. Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite was 0.22% lower and the Shenzhen Component slipped 0.545%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.87%.

Indonesia’s central bank starts its two-day meeting, in which economists expect the benchmark interest rate to be raised by 50 basis points to 5.25%