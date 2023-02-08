in BUSINESS

Asia-Pacific markets mixed as Fed says inflation is on the decline

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Wednesday, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell overnight acknowledged that inflation is declining — a sign the central bank may soon pause its rate hikes. U.S. futures, meanwhile, are mixed after President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

The Nikkei 225 fell 0.29% to 27,606.46, dragged down by declining shares of Sharp
, Nintendo and Softbank after posting disappointing results. The Topix, however, closed fractionally higher at 1,983.97.

In South Korea, the Kospi rose 1.3% to close at 2,483.64, leading gains in the region and the Kosdaq rose 0.93% to end the day at 779.98. The S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.35% to 7,530.1 as investors further digested the Reserve Bank of Australia’s Tuesday hike that also included hawkish commentary.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.15% in its final hours of trade, while the Hang Seng Tech index declined 1.75%. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component and the the Shanghai Composite fell 0.4% and 0.15% respectively

Overnight on Wall Street, all three major indexes closed higher, with the Nasdaq Composite
posting the biggest daily gain, climbing nearly 2%. Investors cheered Powell’s comments on disinflation, hoping they indicated the central bank could continue slowing on its interest rate hike campaign.

Written by Online Editor

