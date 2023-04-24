Monday, April 24, 2023
HomeBusinessMarketsAsia-Pacific markets largely down after Wall Street posts weekly loss
Markets

Asia-Pacific markets largely down after Wall Street posts weekly loss

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Asia-Pacific markets largely down after Wall Street posts weekly loss

Asia-Pacific markets were broadly lower on Monday, ahead of a busy week of key economic releases in the region.

 

Most major markets were down except Japan, which bucked the regional trend: the Nikkei 225
was slightly above the flatline while the Topix was 0.18% higher.

Investors will be closely watching the Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting later this week, the first to be led by new BOJ chief Kazuo Ueda.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200
slipped 0.07%, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.91% and the Kosdaq was down 1.76%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.38%, paring earlier gains, while the Hang Seng Tech also reversed into the red at 1.09% down.

In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component shed 1.2% and the Shanghai Composite was down 0.35%.

Some Southeast Asian markets are closed today for a holiday, including Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

- Advertisement -

Last week, all three major U.S. indices posted gains on Friday, but ended the week lower overall. On a weekly basis, the tech-heavy Nasdaq saw the biggest decline, falling 0.42%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average
fell 0.23% to snap a four-week win streak, and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.

Previous article
Ferran Torres earns Barca narrow win over Atletico as Sevilla stun Villarreal
Next article
Police confirm receipt of INEC’s letter, commences investigation of Adamawa REC, Hudu Yunusa-Ari
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network