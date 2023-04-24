Asia-Pacific markets largely down after Wall Street posts weekly loss

Asia-Pacific markets were broadly lower on Monday, ahead of a busy week of key economic releases in the region.

Most major markets were down except Japan, which bucked the regional trend: the Nikkei 225

was slightly above the flatline while the Topix was 0.18% higher.

Investors will be closely watching the Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting later this week, the first to be led by new BOJ chief Kazuo Ueda.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200

slipped 0.07%, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.91% and the Kosdaq was down 1.76%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.38%, paring earlier gains, while the Hang Seng Tech also reversed into the red at 1.09% down.

In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component shed 1.2% and the Shanghai Composite was down 0.35%.

Some Southeast Asian markets are closed today for a holiday, including Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Last week, all three major U.S. indices posted gains on Friday, but ended the week lower overall. On a weekly basis, the tech-heavy Nasdaq saw the biggest decline, falling 0.42%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average

fell 0.23% to snap a four-week win streak, and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.