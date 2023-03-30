Asia markets trade mixed; ASX hits two-week high as banking fears ease

1 total views
Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed on Thursday, with Australia’s benchmark index hitting a two week high as concerns on the recent banking turmoil in the U.S. and Europe ease.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.85%, led by miners and bank stocks. Top gainers, BHP and Rio Tinto , were up 2.37% and 1.61% respectively, as well as the “Big Four” banks, which posted gains of 0.8% to 1.7%.
The “Big Four” banks refer to the Commonwealth Bank of Australia , National Australia Bank , ANZ Group , and Westpac Banking Corp
.
Japanese markets are trading lower, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.73%, while the Topix saw a larger loss of 0.87%.
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.68%, while the Hang Seng Tech index also slid 0.69%, reversing some of the gains made on Wednesday.
In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was 0.47% lower, with the Shenzhen Component also 0.44% down.
South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.21%, while the Kosdaq index gained 0.83%.
|Stock
|Price
|Change %
Nikkei 225
^N225
|$27,739.55
|0.52%
NASDAQ 100
^NDX
|$12,846.03
|1.87%
NYSE U.S. 100 Index
^NY
|$12,887.38
|1.00%
FTSE 100
^FTSE
|$7,564.27
|1.07%