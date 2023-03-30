Thursday, March 30, 2023
HomeBusinessMarketsAsia markets trade mixed; ASX hits two-week high as banking fears ease
Markets

Asia markets trade mixed; ASX hits two-week high as banking fears ease

Online Editor
By Online Editor
0
13

 1 total views

Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed on Thursday, with Australia’s benchmark index hitting a two week high as concerns on the recent banking turmoil in the U.S. and Europe ease.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.85%, led by miners and bank stocks. Top gainers, BHP and Rio Tinto , were up 2.37% and 1.61% respectively, as well as the “Big Four” banks, which posted gains of 0.8% to 1.7%.

The “Big Four” banks refer to the Commonwealth Bank of Australia , National Australia Bank , ANZ Group , and Westpac Banking Corp
.

Japanese markets are trading lower, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.73%, while the Topix saw a larger loss of 0.87%.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.68%, while the Hang Seng Tech index also slid 0.69%, reversing some of the gains made on Wednesday.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was 0.47% lower, with the Shenzhen Component also 0.44% down.

South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.21%, while the Kosdaq index gained 0.83%.

STOCKS
StockPriceChange %
Nikkei 225
^N225
$27,739.550.52%
NASDAQ 100
^NDX
$12,846.031.87%
NYSE U.S. 100 Index
^NY
$12,887.381.00%
FTSE 100
^FTSE
$7,564.271.07%
Previous article
Post election crisis: Thugs attacks PDP members, palace in Ogun
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network