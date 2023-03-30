Asia markets trade mixed; ASX hits two-week high as banking fears ease

1 total views

Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed on Thursday, with Australia’s benchmark index hitting a two week high as concerns on the recent banking turmoil in the U.S. and Europe ease.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.85%, led by miners and bank stocks. Top gainers, BHP and Rio Tinto , were up 2.37% and 1.61% respectively, as well as the “Big Four” banks, which posted gains of 0.8% to 1.7%.

The “Big Four” banks refer to the Commonwealth Bank of Australia , National Australia Bank , ANZ Group , and Westpac Banking Corp

.

Japanese markets are trading lower, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.73%, while the Topix saw a larger loss of 0.87%.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.68%, while the Hang Seng Tech index also slid 0.69%, reversing some of the gains made on Wednesday.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite was 0.47% lower, with the Shenzhen Component also 0.44% down.

South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.21%, while the Kosdaq index gained 0.83%.