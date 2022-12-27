in BUSINESS

Asia markets rise as China says it will end quarantine for inbound travelers

Stocks in Asia rose as China officially announced overnight it will end quarantine for inbound travelers on Jan. 8 — symbolizing an end to its zero-Covid policy that it’s held for nearly three years.

The nation also downgraded Covid to a less strict Category B, health authorities said, from its current top-level Category A. Health officials are slated to hold a press briefing on Covid at 3 p.m. Beijing time.

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.99% and the Shenzhen Component gained 1.16% while markets in Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand were closed for Christmas holiday.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225
rose 0.16% to 26,447.87 and the Topix gained 0.4% to 1,910.15 as the nation saw retail sales up for the 9th consecutive month led by tourism. The Kospi in South Korea gained 0.68% to 2,332.79 and the Kosdaq climbed 1.37% 704.19.

In the U.S., Wall Street ended last week with some gains for the S&P and Nasdaq Composite while posting a weekly loss as recession fears continued to batter investor sentiment. The core personal consumption expenditures price index for November came in at 4.7%, slightly hotter than expectations on an annualized basis.

Written by Online Editor

