Asia markets mixed as U.S. midterm results roll in

Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed as investors digest incoming results of the United States midterm elections and China’s annualized producer prices fell for the first time in October since December 2020.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong lost 1.61% In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite shed 0.37% while the Shenzhen Component was 0.673% lower. The Chinese yuan weakened past 7.25-levels after its latest economic data release.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan lost 0.56% and the Topix was 0.41% lower, while the Kospi in South Korea gained 0.82%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.58%.

Overnight on Wall Street, U.S. stocks are coming off three-straight days of gains. The bounce for equities may be partly due to the elections, where investors are expecting Republicans to gain ground and create gridlock in Washington.