Asia markets mixed as investors weigh Yellen’s remarks on banks

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Friday, as investors weigh remarks from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said federal emergency actions to back up failed regional banks could be used again if necessary.

This conveyed a different message compared to Yellen’s comments a day earlier, when she told senators that the Treasury was not considering any plans to insure all U.S. bank deposits without congressional approval.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.28%, and the Topix saw a loss of 0.16% as the country saw its core inflation come in at 3.1% for February, marking the first time in 14 months that the pace of inflation has slowed.

The Hang Seng index was down 0.21%, but the Hang Seng Tech index was 1.29% up.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.54% and the Shenzhen Component was 0.19% up.

South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.68%, but the Kosdaq bucked the trend and traded higher more than 1%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was 0.2% lower.