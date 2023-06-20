Asia markets mixed as China cuts key lending rates

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Tuesday as investors digested China’s central bank decision to cut its one-year and five-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points each to 3.55% and 4.20%, respectively. The move comes after the People’s Bank of China cut some of its key lending rates last week.

Mainland Chinese markets were mixed following the announcement, with the Shanghai Composite down 0.22%, while the Shenzhen Component up 0.24%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slid 0.5%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200

climbed 0.32%, extending gains from Monday as the Reserve Bank of Australia released minutes from its June meeting.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225

reversed earlier losses and gained 0.17%, while the Topix lost 0.36%.

South Korea’s Kospi also continued its slide from Monday, falling 0.34%, along with the Kosdaq which saw a 0.2% loss.

U.S. markets were closed for the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, but stock futures started the week lower as investors looked ahead to a holiday-shortened week of trading.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.26%, while S&P 500 futures pulled back 0.16%. Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.15%.