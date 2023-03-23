Asia markets mixed after Fed’s rate hike

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Thursday, following Wall Street’s reaction overnight after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates by another 25 basis points. Regional bank stocks in the U.S. also fell after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in response to a question that officials are not considering a ‘blanket insurance’ for bank deposits.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.61% to close at 6,972.5. In Japan, the Nikkei 225

shed 0.21%, and the Topix slid 0.37%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led gains in Asia, up 0.85% and the Hang Seng Tech index was up 1.96%, mainly due to gains by tech giant Tencent

.

In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component was up 0.5% and the Shanghai Composite

fell marginally.

South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.14%, with the Kosdaq seeing a larger gain of 1.02%.

Overnight in the US, all three major indexes posted losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled by over 500 points, or 1.63, while the S&P 500 saw a larger fall of 1.65% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.6%.