Ashmusy transforms madman into a responsible figure (Photos)

By
Lekan Oladeinde
-

Popular social media influencer and actor, Ashmusy has won the hearts of many after rehabilitating a homeless man who was suffering from mental disorder.

In a video shared online, Ashmusy changed the life of the formerly stinking mentally-disturbed man parading the streets.

In the viral clip, Ashmusy took the man in her car to a boutique where she bought him clothes and shoes

She thereafter took him to a barbering salon, where his dreads and beard were shaved off.

Watch the emotional clip below:

 

