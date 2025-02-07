Ashmusy transforms madman into a responsible figure (Photos)

Popular social media influencer and actor, Ashmusy has won the hearts of many after rehabilitating a homeless man who was suffering from mental disorder.

In a video shared online, Ashmusy changed the life of the formerly stinking mentally-disturbed man parading the streets.

In the viral clip, Ashmusy took the man in her car to a boutique where she bought him clothes and shoes

She thereafter took him to a barbering salon, where his dreads and beard were shaved off.

Watch the emotional clip below:

Ashmusy doing the Lord's work 👏🏽🔥🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/U9Uj9GTiim — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) February 7, 2025

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!