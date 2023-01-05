Ashley Olsen marries artist Louis Eisner in secret ceremony

TV star turned high fashion mogul Ashley Olsen married her longtime beau, artist Louis Eisner in a hush-hush ceremony at a private Bel-Air home last week.

We hear that only a few dozen guests attended the event on Dec. 28.

Specifics about the ceremony are unclear, but one insider told Page Six that “it went late with 50 people or so total.”

Olsen has been dating Eisner since 2017 — but the couple are intensely private and rarely appear together in public.

They only even appeared on a red carpet together for the first time last September. The event was a celebration for Young Eisner Scholars, a nonprofit founded by Eisner’s dad, attorney Eric Eisner, who was once the president of the David Geffen Company.

The groom’s mother is Lisa Eisner, the jeweler designer and onetime West Coast editor of Vogue.

Last year, Eisner, 33, shared a rare photo of his girlfriend as they hiked together — with the Row fashion designer carrying a machete along a hiking trail.

A rep for Olsen, 36, did not comment.

Olsen’s famous twin — fellow “Full House” star and fashion designer, Mary-Kate Olsen — was, presumably, a guest. She settled her divorce last year with her financier ex-husband, Olivier Sarkozy.

The duo married in Manhattan in 2015, at a bash that famously featured bowls of cigarettes, we reported at the time. Mary-Kate later filed for divorce from the French banker in May 2020.

The Olsen twins’ sister, Elizabeth, is also a movie star who appears in “The Avengers” films as superhero Scarlet Witch.