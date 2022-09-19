CELEBRITIES
Ashley Greene gives birth to first baby with husband Paul Khoury
Ashley Greene’s little one is here.
The “Twilight” star, 35, gave birth to her and husband Paul Khoury’s first baby — a girl — on Friday.
“And just like that – everything changed. In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered. The love we’re engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world,” the actress wrote on Instagram Monday.
She concluded her post by revealing the name of their daughter: Kingsley Rainn Khoury.
Her husband shared the same post and caption on his own Instagram page.
Greene debuted her baby bump in a March Instagram post gushing over Khoury.
“I love you more than I’ve ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more,” she captioned black-and-white photos of the Australian TV personality, 33, holding an ultrasound shot.
“I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby,” the then-expectant star went on to write.
As for Khoury, the poker commentator thanked his wife for giving him “the best gift in the world.”
He wrote, “I find it so amazing that we can make life through love. I’ve never been more in love with you and I’m so ready for this next chapter in our lives.”
The couple, who wed in July 2018, were “f–king psyched” to become parents, Khoury went on to tell his Instagram followers in April.
Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon separate after 3 years of marriage
Going their separate ways.
“The Vampire Diaries” star Paul Wesley and his wife, Ines de Ramon, have separated after three years of marriage and are living apart, according to People.
“The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago,” a rep for the couple told the outlet. “They request privacy at this time.”
Wesley was first linked to the jewelry dealer in 2018 when they were seen holding hands during a romantic date night.
They made their relationship Instagram-official one month later while attending a wedding in Montauk, NY.
The “Fallen” actor, 40 and de Ramon, 29, tied the knot in 2019 during a low-profile wedding surrounded by family and friends. News of their nuptials didn’t come out until they were spotted wearing wedding bands months later.
Their relationship status was also confirmed when Wesley’s “Vampire Diaries” co-star Nina Dobrev referred to de Ramon as the actor’s “wife” while on Candice King and Kayla Ewell’s “Directionally Challenged” podcast.
De Ramon — who has since gone private on social media — gave fans a glimpse into the former couple’s special day on their anniversary when she posted photos from the big day on Instagram.
In the photos, de Ramon stunned in a feathered white wedding dress while Wesley pulled her in for a kiss on the beach.
Rumors of the pair’s split started swirling last month when Wesley was spotted hanging out with model Natalie Kuckenburg in New York — without his ring.
The actor was previously married to “Vampire Diaries” co-star Torrey DeVitto from 2011 to 2013.
Sylvester Stallone posts photo with estranged wife amid divorce
Sylvester Stallone seems conflicted about his split from his longtime wife, Jennifer Flavin.
Days after the “Rocky” star covered up a second tattoo dedicated to his estranged spouse, he posted lovey-dovey photos of the former couple on Instagram.
“Wonderful….” Stallone captioned the two-slide carousel Monday, which began with an image of the pair’s backs that showed them holding hands and walking along a green pasture.
The second picture was a family photo featuring the exes and their three daughters — Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20 — that was taken when the girls were much younger.
Flavin, 54, “blindsided” Stallone, 76, when she filed for divorce in August after 25 years of marriage.
Following reports that a dramatic fight over a dog named Dwight led to the demise of the their union, the actor insisted that he and Flavin “did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument.”
However, he admitted that they did disagree on “how to care for the dog.”
In her Aug. 19 divorce petition, Flavin described their marriage as “irretrievably broken” and accused the “Rambo” star of “engag[ing] in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets” — a claim a source later told Page Six was both “ridiculous” and “a pure lie.”
“Sly hasn’t sold as much as a T-shirt!” our insider insisted.
In his response, Stallone denied the allegations but agreed that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”
“I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” he told Page Six.
The Golden Globe winner covered his first Flavin-themed tattoo four days after she filed her petition, though his publicist insisted the cover-up of her face on his right shoulder was simply the result of a retouch gone wrong.
Stallone and Flavin married in May 1997, nearly 10 years after they met at a restaurant.
Louis struggling to understand Queen’s death
Kate Middleton’s youngest son, Prince Louis, is “asking questions” about Queen Elizabeth II’s death as he struggles to understand.
The newly named Princess of Wales, 40, spoke to Australia’s Governor-General David Hurley about her 4-year-old during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London on Saturday.
“The younger one is now asking questions like, ‘Do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral [Castle in Scotland] and things like that, because she’s not going to be there?’” Hurley, 69, recalled of their conversation, according to the Daily Mail.
He noted that Middleton’s 9-year-old son, Prince George, on the other hand, is “sort of now realizing how important his great-grandmother was and what is going on.”
Last week, the former Duchess of Cambridge told well-wishers outside of the palace that her eldest child did understand the 96-year-old monarch’s death more than Louis and the siblings’ 7-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte.
“She said they were keeping things as normal as possible for the children,” one onlooker explained (via Hello!), adding that Middleton’s little ones were “doing well and … being looked after at school.”
George and Charlotte started their first year at Lambrook School in Berkshire, England, earlier this month following the family’s move to Windsor. (They previously attended Thomas’s Battersea in London.)
On their second day of school, Buckingham Palace released a concerning statement about the Queen’s deteriorating health.
While Middleton’s husband, Prince William, and more family members rushed to the sovereign’s bedside at Balmoral, she stayed behind with their children.
News broke of the Queen’s death later that same day.
“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” King Charles III wrote in a statement at the time.
Her Majesty’s funeral is taking place on Monday at Westminster Abbey in London, with Louis reportedly not attending with George and Charlotte due to his young age.
