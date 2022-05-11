CELEBRITIES
Ashley Graham shows off her postpartum figure while posing nude four months after giving birth to twins
Ashley Graham posed nude less than four months after giving birth to twins.
Graham, 34, welcomed twin boys, named Roman and Malachi, with her husband, Justin Ervin, 35, back in January. The couple also have a 2-year-old son named Isaac, who was born on January 18, 2020.
Shortly after welcoming her sons, the model stripped down and bared it all for a brand new Spanx campaign.
She also spoke about how much her body has changed following the birth of her sons.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been naked on a billboard before,” she joked to People magazine while discussing the new Spanx campaign.
Ashley Graham shows off her postpartum figure while posing nude four months after giving birth to twins
“I’m trying to remember – I’ve been modeling for so long – but I don’t think I’ve ever been naked.”
The ad campaign, which featured Graham naked and using the fabric from Spanx’s new pants to cover her assets, was shot in April and was the first shoot she’s done since giving birth.
She explained: “I’m taking it easy. I’m slowly getting back into work, and I’m picking and choosing very carefully. I don’t want to feel overwhelmed rushing back into work.”
Ashley Graham shows off her postpartum figure while posing nude four months after giving birth to twins
She added: “My body has changed so much. I have much more gratitude toward my body because of how much work it’s been through, but it has definitely taken time to, you know, look at my new body, and my postpartum body, and recognize it again.”
CELEBRITIES
Blac Chyna accuses trial judge in her case against the Kardashians of being ‘hostile’ and ‘biased’
Blac Chyna has accused Justice Gregory W. Alarcon of showing an “undeniably hostile and extremely biased” attitude against her and attorney, Lynne Ciani, after losing her case against the Kardashian-Jenner family.
In court documents obtained by TMZ, Chyna believes bias from Judge Alarcon greatly affected the outcome of the trial, specifically his instructions to the jury before they ruled against the reality star.
People also reported that the 34-year-old model further claimed that the jury was making ‘key liability verdicts in her favour’ and was even being “denied due process with regard to the jury instructions and special verdict form.”
The document further stated that Chyna and her counsel had ample time to raise her completely misguided allegations about Judge Alarcon’s impartiality, along with numerous opportunities to brief evidentiary issues, jury instructions, and the special verdict form. Adding to it, it also stated how Judge Alarcon explicitly invited Ms Ciani to brief issues relating to jury instructions and evidentiary issues, which she never did.
Recall that Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, was tossed out of the courtroom by Alarcon for threatening defendant Kris Jenner and later appeared to threaten the judge himself, though she later claimed her words was aimed at Jenner.
The Kardashian family attorney shot back in a statement, calling Chyna’s latest filing a “baseless effort to save face after losing at trial.”
The lawyer goes on to say that while Chyna may be upset with the outcome, “their effort to make a scapegoat of Judge Alarcon is frivolous, dishonest, and deserving of sanctions,” adding that her attorney didn’t take issue with the judge until, “after the jury found against her client.”
Chyna sued Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie for $40 million for loss of earnings and more than $60 million in future earnings, claiming the family used their influence to tarnish her reputation and prevent financial opportunities after they allegedly “conspired” to cancel the second season of “Rob & Chyna.”
After a two week trial, the jury decided no damages would be awarded to Chyna, 34, and that while Kris, Kim, Khloé and Kylie knew that Chyna had a contract with E!, their conduct did not prevent Chyna from performing under that contract.
Chyna has already revealed she plans to appeal her case.
CELEBRITIES
Halsey diagnosed with multiple ailments after giving birth
American singer, Halsey took to social media on Tuesday May 10 to share their health challenges with their fans.
The singer who uses “she/they” pronouns, has been “in and out” of the hospital multiple times, owing to their health struggles.
27-year-old Halsey posted a series of videos to their Instagram Story on Tuesday explaining some of the symptoms they’ve experienced and the multiple syndromes they’ve been diagnosed with.
The singer who welcomed a baby boy, Ender Ridley Aydin, with partner Alev Aydin, in July last year, wrote;
“Obviously my health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth.
“I started getting really, really, really, sick… I was hospitalized for anaphylaxis, a few times, and I had some other stuff going on. Basically, after seeing like 100,000 doctors, I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome).”
Halsey who was wearing a heart monitor in the video, noted that the doctors are still looking for the “root cause of some of these things.”
She said;
“It could be potentially another autoimmune disease, and I’ve known I’ve had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis, but it’s kind of been exacerbated since I had Ender.”
Halsey went on to reveal that they’ve also been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).
Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is defined by Mayo Clinic as a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues — primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls – while Sjogren’s syndrome is a disorder of your immune system identified primarily by dry eyes and a dry mouth.
She added;
“I’ve been looking for answers to the root cause of some of these things, which may be an autoimmune disease. And I know I’ve had autoimmune issues for most of my life, especially having endometriosis.
“I don’t want anybody to be worrying. I’m on a treatment plan right now.
“I’m really excited and I’m really confident that I’ll be able to do it in a way that’s healthy, where I can perform my best for all of you.”
CELEBRITIES
Genevieve Nnaji returns to social media amid mental breakdown rumours
Popular Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has returned to social media amid rumours that she had suffered from a mental breakdown.
The actress who has 8.5 million followers on Instagram deleted all the pictures on her page.
This happened in March shortly after the actress received heavy backlash from people for stating that mental health issue is a ‘spiritual problem’.
The filmmaker wrote, “Mental health is more spiritual than it is physical. Rededicate your life to the God that you serve. Get rebaptized.”
However, in the early hours of Wednesday, the 43-year-old movie producer via her Instagram story posted a video where she was painting. She captioned the video, ‘Mindfulness’.
Latest News
- Ashley Graham shows off her postpartum figure while posing nude four months after giving birth to twins
- Twitter founder Jack Dorsey says he agrees with Elon Musk that Trump’s account should be reinstated
- ISWAP terrorists release photos of attack carried out on Borno community, confirm killing many people
- Bill Gates tests positive for COVID
- Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi, Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah set to dump England for Ghana
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
House of Representatives secures six million litres of aviation fuel for airlines after emergency meeting
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Twitter founder Jack Dorsey says he agrees with Elon Musk that Trump’s account should be reinstated
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nigeria confirms outbreak of Monkeypox with 558 cases, eight deaths
-
SPORTS2 days ago
EPL: New Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly decides who he will keep at Stamford Bridge
-
SPORTS2 days ago
EPL: Tuchel clashes with Chelsea players ahead of FA Cup final
-
NEWS2 days ago
Over 51,000 ‘repentant’ Boko Haram fighters, families surrender, now in custody
-
NEWS2 days ago
AMCON takes over former Lagos PDP chairman, Segun Adewale’s properties over N1.8b debt
-
NEWS2 days ago
Jonathan meets with ruling APC Chairman, Adamu after Northern groups got N100million presidential form for him