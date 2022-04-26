CELEBRITIES
Ashley Graham proudly shows off stretch marks three months after giving birth to twins
Ashley Graham proudly showed off her stretch marks with a stunning topless selfie on social media.
The model, 34, took to Instagram to upload a series of snaps as she heaped praise on her body, just three months after giving birth to twin boys.
“Hi, new tummy. We’ve been through a lot. Thank you. #3monthspostpartum,” Ashley wrote.
In the first picture, the model can be seen wearing black underwear and holding her bare chest as she poses in a bathroom mirror, with her stretch marks on show.
The second snap shows Ashley grabbing her tummy, while the last photo sees the former America’s Next Top Model judge pulling a face.
Her famous friends and fans were quick to comment on the post, and applauded Ashley for being body positive.
“Amazing the lives you’ve created and carried and pushed into this world,” supermodel Helena Christensen wrote.
“And that tummy has the most beautiful, wholesome stories to tell,” Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto added.
Her fans were also full of praise for Ashley’s unfiltered approach to motherhood, with some even confessing they had been inspired by the model to embrace their bodies.
“I’ve been frightened for ages about getting pregnant and having stretch marks… but damn!! You make it look beautiful and natural and something to never be ashamed of because your body created life!!! thank you for the reminder,” one commented.
While another added: “Thank you for this because I’m 2 months postpartum and seeing how beautiful you look is really empowering for those of us struggling with the way we look. You are stunning and I love this!”
Back in January, Ashley and her husband Justin Ervin – who are already parents to son Isaac, 2 – announced they had welcomed twin boys, Malachi and Roman.
“This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. still can’t believe I have 3 children can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon,” she added.
Britney Spears quits social media ‘for a little while’ after announcing pregnancy
Britney Spears is taking a break from her social media “for a little while” – not long after sharing her pregnancy announcement.
The singer, 40, explained she is not going to be active on Instagram or any other platform over the next few weeks, as she takes a hiatus from her social media.
Britney is expecting her third child this year – her first with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney has two sons – Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 – from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.
It is not uncommon for Britney to disappear off of the face of the earth after sharing big news – as she did the same thing back in September, when Sam proposed to her.
She briefly deleted her own Instagram page after telling her followers she is set to get married.
At the time, Britney declared she was taking “time off” to celebrate her engagement.
Earlier this week, the glowing mum-to-be opened up about having another baby and how special the moment is for her.
Britney said: “I genuinely like holding this precious miracle inside of me … I just want time to stop and hold it in here for eternity … the stillness of holding something so holy and beautiful inside me makes me feel more blessed than anything.”
he Toxic singer had fans guessing her baby’s gender recently as she shared a post of her rolling around on the beach in the Mexican heat.
Fans were quick to flood the comments with the first to not beat around the bush, writing: “It’s definitely a girl.”
Many more agreed as they shared their love of the “beautiful” image, with some urging Britney to not forget that she is as “beautiful” as well.
Britney had often said in the past that she hoped to have another child but during her 13-year conservatorship, she was mandated to stay on birth control by her father Jamie Spears, who presided over it until his involvement was ended last year.
Kim Kardashian accused of forgetting to photoshop in her belly button
Kim Kardashian has yet again been accused of a photoshop fail with people claiming she had edited her waist in a series of poolside shots.
The 41-year-old fashionista was called out over the three Instagram images that she posted on Sunday night, along with the caption “Sunday in my @skims.”
Kim was seen with her arms raised above her head on every picture, dressed in a sports bra from her Skims range and some oversized jogging bottoms.
But it was her midriff that drew the greatest attention, especially the apparent absence of, or curious position of, her belly button. Initially, the early Instagram comments were all focusing on how “stunning”, “lovely” and “beautiful” Kim looked, but one poster then said: “You forgot to leave in your belly button.” In response, another follower asked: “Skin looks weird too. Right?”
More and more Instagram users then began to see the photos in a different light with one querying: “Something is off about the second pic or is it just me?” Two fans did, however, quickly jump to Kim’s defence, responding: “Just you.”
The sceptical remarks continued, though, with one person saying: “You can see where you photoshopped your waist” and another adding: “Does anyone else thinks this looks hella edited.” Kim shared the pictures with her 304 million followers and, within four hours of them being posted, they had attracted more than two million likes.
This is not the first occasion in recent times that Kim has been accused of photoshopping images of herself.
Earlier this month, during a Skims promotional campaign, that also featured Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Candice Swanepoel, social media cynics argued that her hips and thighs had been manipulated to make her look slimmer and curvier.
One critique wrote: “Not only can’t people use critical thinking skills, they certainly don’t possess observational skills. These ladies are lovely, but if you think for a second these aren’t photoshopped (or anything else to mimic perfection), then, the photographic anomalies are obvious! (K’s hip.)”
The doubters also came out in force in February when Kim was accused of accentuating her waist again, arguing that a distorted piece of gym equipment behind her proved she had touched up the image.
Following the backlash, however, Kim did take to Instagram Stories to share a new photo of herself sitting on the piece of gym equipment which included a chair that did have an indented design.
In January, meanwhile, she faced more accusations over a picture that the naysayers argued had been photoshopped to make her face look thinner or to plump up her hair. They pointed to an apparently warped phone as evidence that the image had been doctored.
Michelle Keegan drives fans wild with sensational bikini shot as she paddles in the sea
Michelle Keegan left her fans drooling when she shared a sizzling photograph of herself posing in a bikini on a beach in a sun-soaked social media post.
The 34-year-old had her mind on holidays as she lazed around at home over the weekend dreaming of sun, sea and sunshine.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former soap actress showed off her incredibly toned figure as she relived a recent exotic winter sun escape.
Michelle wore a tan coloured two piece in the snap which showed her seeking refuge from the sunshine underneath a pier while in an exotic location.
Sharing the snap on her main feed, the star wrote: “Body at home this morning still in PJs but my mind is here.”
Fans were thrilled by the image – which showed the TV star with her toes in the waves at the shoreline.
One follower gushed in the comments section of Michelle’s post: “I mean what can I say, she is just perfection.”
Another typed: “Oh wow this place looks like heaven no wonder your mind is there.”
While a further fan branded Michelle: “Fittest woman in world.”
Michelle and her reality star husband Mark Wright, 35, recently enjoyed a winter break to Turks and Caicos where they shared videos and photos of themselves on the beach and on luxury boats in the Bahamas island.
Back in February, Michelle shared snaps from the trip – which she hinted had been a freebie.
