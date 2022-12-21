Ashley Darby, Luke Gulbranson make romance Instagram official

Bravolebrities Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson have made their romance Instagram official.

The “Real Housewives of Potomac” star posted a selfie with the “Summer House” hunk on Tuesday showing the pair enjoying the Minnesota native’s home state.

“The definition of a winter wonderland ❄️ I didn’t know I missed snow so much!” Darby, 34, captioned the sweet snap.

“Thank you for showing me the beauty of Minnesota! ♥️,” she added, making sure to tag the 38-year-old actor and model.

Bravolebs and Bravo fans alike flooded the “Coffee & Love” singer’s comments section with praise and congratulations.

“Y’all are so dang cute! ❤️,” “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Cynthia Bailey commented on the post, while former “Real Housewives of Dallas” star Stephanie Hollman remarked, “This is so cute ❤️.”

But Darby’s castmate and friend Robyn Dixon cheekily cut right to the chase. “Ok so is this your boyfriend?” she — and many — wondered, while several others called the new beau an “upgrade.”

Darby gushed over the hockey instructor-turned-jeweler on the “Mention It All” podcast, revealing that she even met Gulbranson’s family and friends during her visit to the Midwest.

The “RHOP” star filed for divorce from Australian businessman Michael Darby — who is 29 years her senior — in April after almost eight years of marriage. They share two sons: Dean, 3, and Dylan, who will turn 2 in March.

At the behest of Bravo boss Andy Cohen, Ashley began exploring a connection with Gulbranson while at BravoCon in October.

“Luke is really cute,” she gushed to Page Six at the time. “We’ve exchanged numbers, so I’m definitely down to see what this is all about. He’s someone I definitely see myself having fun with.”

She later told us she knew the entrepreneur was “special” and that their fling was “a little more than what [she] thought it was going to be” after getting to know him better that weekend.

Since then, the lovebirds been seen attending sporting events and spending time together in their respective cities.

Ashley lives in Virginia, while Gulbranson splits his time between Minnesota and New York City.