Asari Dokubo to Tinubu- Don’t release Nnamdi Kanu

Niger Delta leader, Asari Dokubo has warned President Bola Tinubu against releasing releasing Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Dokubo said freeing Kanu will be tantamount to rewarding criminality.

Speaking with reporters after meeting President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Friday, Dokubo said Kalu should be made to face the law.

“His release would fuel impunity; during EndSars, Nnamdi Kanu was walking free. What did he do? He poured petrol on the flames of EndSars. Now, he has been caught. What of the people who have died? This is a criminal. He should face the law.

“Releasing Nnamdi Kanu is rewarding criminality and rewarding gruesome murder of innocent people. He should face the law for the actions and instigations he has carried out,” he said.

Kanu, who is standing trial for terrorism, has been in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his re-arrest in 2021.