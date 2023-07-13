Thursday, July 13, 2023
Asake’s ‘Amapiano is Chelsea star, Raheem Sterling’s favourite song

Chelsea midfielder, Raheem Sterling has revealed that ‘Amapiano’ by Nigerian singer, Asake, is currently his favourite song.

The England international disclosed this in a video shared on Chelsea’s Tiktok page.

In the video, the players while heading to preseason training, were asked what song they listened to at the moment, and Sterling revealed that he has caught the “Amapiano fever.”

“Amapiano [by Asake],” Sterling said when asked about what song he listens to at the moment.

Similarly, defender Reece James revealed that he currently listens to ‘Street Runner’ by Rod Wave.

Super Eagles-eligible player, Carney Chukwuemeka, revealed that ‘Grateful’ by Nigerian gospel artiste, Sinach, is his favourite song at the moment.

 

