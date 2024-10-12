Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol results in full | Boxing | Sport

Artur Beterbiev beat Dmitry Bivol by decision to edge one of the greatest main events seen since Saudi Arabia started hosting the biggest fights in boxing. In winning the fight, Beterbiev became the first ever undisputed light heavyweight champion in the four-belt era.
The last time the division had a three-belt undisputed champion was in 2000 when Roy Jones Jr. beat Eric Harding. The performance of both Bivol and Beterbiev did justice to the weight of the situation, with both leaving everything inside the ring.
Initially, it was Bivol who controlled the contest before some heavy shots in Round 4 appeared to spark Beterbiev into life. Beterbiev was 20-0 heading into the contest, winning all fights by knockout, but couldn’t find enough in the later rounds to stop Bivol and keep his perfect record intact.
It was Beterbiev’s ninth defence of the IBF title, sixth defence of the WBC title, and third of the WBO title, and he held onto his belts while adding a fourth. Beterbiev didn’t show much emotion after the fight, but victory meant everything to him.
“I have to be excited [for this fight],” Beterbiev said before the fight on the ESPN show Undisputed. “I’m not emotional in front of people, but of course I’m excited. It’s my goal to be [undisputed] champion.”
On the undercard, Fabio Wardley beat Frazer Clarke in the first round after landing some brutal shots early on, which led to his opponent needing medical treatment. Clarke left the arena and went to hospital to undergo scans following concerns of a suspected broken jaw and cheekbone.
Chris Eubank Jr secured a seventh-round stoppage win in his first fight in over a year. Eubank Jr faced pressure from Kamil Szeremeta after knocking him down in the first round, but remained composed and claimed the 34th win of his professional career.
“I was having fun in there, I think I could have finished it in the first but it’s been a year out, I wanted to get some ring rust off,” Eubank Jr said of the fight. Another fight almost broke out after Eubank Jr. was announced as the winner, with undefeated rival Conor Benn entering the ring.
Eubank Jr and Benn engaged in a heated face-off and needed to be separated, with the two fighters keen to meet inside the ring. “Let’s get it done,” Eubank Jr was heard saying to Benn after their initial fight was called off.
Benn was meant to face Eubank Jr. back in October 2022, but the fight was postponed after Benn tested positive for clomiphene. The animosity has remained ever since, and fans may finally get to see the fight that was meant to take place two years ago.
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol fight card results
Artur Beterbiev def. Dmitry Bivol by majority decision
Fabio Wardley def. Frazer Clarke by TKO in Round 1
Jai Opetaia def. Jack Massey by TKO in Round 6
Chris Eubank Jr def. Kamil Szeremeta by KO in Round 7
Skye Nicolson def. Raven Chapman by unanimous decision
Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron – split technical decision draw
Mohammed Alakel def. Jesus Gonzalez by unanimous decision
Marco Maric def. Christian Flores by unanimous decision
Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!