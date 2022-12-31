Arsene Wenger breaks silence on his Arsenal return and rates title chances

Arsene Wenger described his emotional return to Arsenal as ‘fantastic’ and believes Mikel Arteta’s side have all the ingredients required to end their near 20-year wait to win the Premier League title.

The club’s legendary former manager left under something of a cloud in the summer of 2018 after 22 largely successful years the helm.

Hurt by the ruthlessness the club’s owners and chief executive at the time, Ivan Gazidis, displayed in ousting him when he still had one year left on his contract it has taken time for wounds to heal.

With one of his former captains having masterminded a spectacular revival and another of his former charges, Edu, the club’s technical director, Wenger finally made his Emirates Stadium return on Boxing Day.

The 73-year-old witnessed the Gunners come from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 following a spirited second half fightback which saw goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah.

Afterwards, Wenger was photographed in the tunnel area meeting some familiar faces and some who, including Saka, had never had the privilege of spending time in his company.

Asked what it mean to be back after such a lengthy absence, Wenger told Tv2: ‘It was fantastic. But I don’t want to talk too much about that.’

Pressed as to whether the current leaders, who enjoy a five-point lead over Manchester City, can go all the way, he added: ‘It was a fantastic display (against West Ham). Arsenal gets stronger and stronger. It was one way traffic.

‘I think they have all the necessary ingredients, both tactically and mentally. They can go all the way.

‘Because, as you see, they create so many chances. I actually see no weaknesses.’

Arteta, meanwhile, indicated that he hoped Wenger would be a more regular presence at matches in the future and was delighted with the reception he was afforded by Arsenal’s appreciative fans.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s game at Brighton, he said: ‘It was a great day, a really emotional day. It finally happened and it happened in a natural way.

‘ I think he got what he deserved, which was a big ovation from our crowd and a really good feeling of welcoming from everybody the moment he was around the stadium. I’m really pleased with that because he absolutely deserves it.’