Arsenal’s Thomas Partey left out of Ghana Africa Cup of Nations squad

Thomas Partey has not been included in Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations squad as he continues to recover from a hamstring problem.

The 30-year-old has been out of action since October and played just five games in all competitions this season, also suffering a groin problem earlier in the campaign.

The midfielder is expected to be fit and return to action by the end of January, but as he is still not available to play Ghana manager Chris Hughton has not risked him in his squad.

Partey has suffered a number of injuries over his time at Arsenal, which manager Mikel Arteta admitted was a concern for him.

‘He is a big concern because when Thomas is fit and available and he’s been part of the team, we have seen what the results and the impact that he has on the team,’ said Arteta when the midfielder was hit by his latest fitness issue.

‘This season we have more protection, especially for that reason as well because we know in the past two seasons what has happened and the impact that it had on the team so we had to address that.

‘Now it’s happened and it happens in football. I’m so sorry for him because I think he’s doing every single thing that he can do right to be there, he was gutted. We are all for him, he needs to lift himself up again with our support and go again because he is a player that is critical for us.’

Ghana get their campaign underway in Ivory Coast on 14 January against Cape Verde, with Egypt and Mozambique also in their group.

Premier League representation in the Ghana squad comes from West Ham and Crystal Palace forwards Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew.

Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey misses out through injury as well, though, having not played for the Seagulls since November.