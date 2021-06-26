Arsenal will not stop Saliba from going to the Olympics with France

Arsenal have agreed to release William Saliba to play for his country, France.

Saliba was on Friday named in France’s squad for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo

The Arsenal defender, who signed for £27m in 2019 but then went straight out on loan, will now miss out on pre-season with the north London side.

The gold medal match takes place on August 7 in Yokohama, just six days before Mikel Arteta’s side get their Premier League campaign underway against Brentford.

The club policy is that if selected by their country, the player can go.

FIFA extended the age limit rules last April for the men’s tournament as a result of the Games being postponed due to the pandemic, with those who are 24 and under eligible to play to ensure players do not miss out as a result of the year delay.

Each team is still allowed to pick three over-aged players in their squad. Andre-Pierre Gignac, Florian Thauvin and Teji Savanier have been chosen by France as those three for the Games.