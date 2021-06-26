SPORTS
Arsenal will not stop Saliba from going to the Olympics with France
Arsenal have agreed to release William Saliba to play for his country, France.
Saliba was on Friday named in France’s squad for this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo
The Arsenal defender, who signed for £27m in 2019 but then went straight out on loan, will now miss out on pre-season with the north London side.
The gold medal match takes place on August 7 in Yokohama, just six days before Mikel Arteta’s side get their Premier League campaign underway against Brentford.
The club policy is that if selected by their country, the player can go.
FIFA extended the age limit rules last April for the men’s tournament as a result of the Games being postponed due to the pandemic, with those who are 24 and under eligible to play to ensure players do not miss out as a result of the year delay.
Each team is still allowed to pick three over-aged players in their squad. Andre-Pierre Gignac, Florian Thauvin and Teji Savanier have been chosen by France as those three for the Games.
Sancho deal almost agreed between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund
Manchester United are closing in on the signing of England star Jadon Sancho in an £80million deal.
A deal is close to being agreed between the two clubs for United to sign Sancho for £75m – plus an extra £5m in add-ons.
Sancho, currently with England preparing for Tuesday’s Euro 2020 last 16 clash with Germany at Wembley, will become a United player after the tournament.
United tried to sign winger Sancho last summer, but refused to meet Dortmund’s £110m asking price for the 21-year-old.
But Dortmund have reduced their asking price following the financial impact of the pandemic on the transfer market and a deal is all but done.
Dialogue has been ongoing between United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Dortmund counterpart Hans Joachim-Watzke in recent weeks, with a view to agreeing a fee and payment structure.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made Sancho his No.1 summer target, with forward Anthony Martial expected to be the major casualty of the deal.
Martial is expected to be sold to make way for Sancho, with Tottenham interested in the striker, who failed to make the France squad for Euro 2020.
Dortmund need funds from the sale of Sancho after deciding not to sell star striker Erling Haaland this summer.
Cristiano Ronaldo shatters goal records
Cristiano Ronaldo has now equalled the 109 international goal record held by Iran legend Ali Daei.
Cristiano Ronaldo reached another famous landmark as his two penalties in Portugal’s 2-2 draw with France took him to 109 international goals, a joint world record for men’s football.
Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006, and Ronaldo are the only two male players to score 90 or more international goals.
This is the latest landmark to push the argument for the 36-year-old to be considered an all-time great.
He is already the top scorer in club football’s top tournament, the European Cup/Champions League, a trophy he has won five times.
Against France he became the top European scorer in World Cups and European Championships combined, overtaking Miroslav Klose’s record of 19.
He also became the top scorer in European Championship history against Hungary on Tuesday, 15 June and his tally is up to 13 now.
How his international goals have come…
What tournaments have they come in?
31 – European Championship qualifiers
31 – World Cup qualifiers
19 – International friendlies
13 – European Championship
7 – World Cups
5 – Uefa Nations League
2 – Confederations Cup
Almost half of Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals have come in the final 30 minutes of games.
He has netted 31 times in the final 15 minutes and 22 times between the 61st and 75th minute
England to play Germany in last-16 at Euro 2020
England will play Germany in the last-16 of the European Championships at Wembley next Tuesday.
The Germans drew 2-2 with Hungary in Munich on Wednesday night to finish second in Group F, behind France.
Didier Deschamps’ side also drew 2-2 on a thrilling evening, with opponents Portugal going through as one of the best third-place sides.
Germany had looked to be heading out of the tournament as they twice trailed to unfancied Hungary, only for substitute Leon Goretzka to fire home the equaliser to earn Joachim Low’s side the point they needed.
The last-16 clash will be the latest in a long line of tournament clashes between England and Germany, who won on penalties in both the 1990 World Cup and Euro 96.
Former Germany forward Jurgen Klinsmann told the BBC: “Both Germany and England are in a similar situation, position by position. I think it will be a very even battle and it will be about the form of the day.
We saw a different face against Portugal and we saw a different face tonight and England were the same against Scotland and Croatia.
We will see a fascinating game in England v Germany because we do not know what to expect.
France and Portugal’s 2-2 draw featured three penalties, but ultimately ended in the French topping the group.
They will now face Switzerland in Bucharest, with Portugal coming up against Belgium in Seville.
Wales will kickstart the last-16 when they face Denmark in Amsterdam on Saturday evening, a match that will be followed by Italy vs Austria at Wembley.
Euro 2020 last 16 draw
Wales vs Denmark, June 26, Amsterdam
Italy vs Austria, June 26, London
Netherlands vs Czech Republic, June 27, Budapest
Belgium vs Portugal, June 27, Seville
Croatia vs Spain, June 28, Copenhagen
France vs Switzerland, June 28, Bucharest
England vs Germany, June 29, London
