Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Streaming Premier League Live Telecast: The Gunners host the Red Devils at the Emirates, hoping to keep up pace with runaway leaders Liverpool, who lead by 9 points at the top of the table. Arsenal, 2nd, could cut that gap to just six points if they beat United and Arne Slot’s Reds lose just their second game of the season at Newcastle United. United, on the other hand, are 15 points behind leaders Liverpool and four points off the Champions League spots after 13 matches.

Arsenal enjoy an excellent home record against United at home recently, winning each of their last three meetings at the Emirates. If the Gunners win, it will be their fourth straight win over the Reds, a feat which they have never achieved before in Premier League history.

When will the Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League football match take place?

Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League football match will take place on Thursday, December 5 (IST).

Where will the Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League football match be held?

The Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League football match will be held at Emirates Stadium, London.

What time will the Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League football match start?

The Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League football match will start at 1:45 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League football match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League football match will be televised on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League football match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League football match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)