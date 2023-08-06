Sunday, August 6, 2023
Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Arsenal take on Manchester City in FA Community Shield© AFP

Manchester City will be looking to continue their domestic domination while Arsenal will aim for a silverware to start proceedings when the two teams face each other in the FA Community Shield at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. The game is supposed to be played between the Premier League champions and the winners of the FA Cup but as Manchester City won both the competitions in 2022-23 season, Arsenal qualified by virtue of finishing second in the league. The two sides had a decent pre-season and considering the close-fought title race in the Premier League, fans once again expect a hard-fought clash between two teams who will be among the favourites this season.

When will the Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield match be played?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield match will be played on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Where will the Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield match be played?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield match will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

What time will the Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield match start?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield will be available on the Sony Sports Network on TV in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield match?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield match will be streamed live on Sony LIV.

