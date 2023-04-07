Arsenal stars make feelings clear on Mikel Arteta antics in Amazon’s All or Nothing series

Arsenal players are fully behind Mikel Arteta and his unique style of talk team, despite the Amazon documentary series opening the Gunners manager up to ridicule from the public.

The All or Nothing documentary, which covered the 2021/22 season, gave supporters an insight into Arteta’s way of working. The cameras were in the dressing room pre and post-match and captured some intense moments in which Arteta tried to motivate his players.

One standout scene came before the north London derby against Tottenham near the start of the season, following a run of three defeats from their opening five games. Arteta spoke to his players while drawing on a flip board to illustrate his thoughts.

“Guys, we have to play with our big hearts,” he said while drawing a heart and a brain holding hands. “At the same time, we have to play with a big brain – and these have to work together.”

The team talk got a generally baffled response from those inside the changing room – and sparked bemusement, a lot of laughter and a series of memes – and even T-shirts – when it was shown to the public. However, Arsenal ’s back-up goalkeeper Matt Turner says the players are on board with Arteta’s left-field approach.

That’s who he is. He likes to make your mind work in different ways, to switch it on and try to get your blood pumping in different ways, to just open your mind,” Turner told The Guardian.

“And I think one of my favourite qualities about him is that he always has my back. No matter what I do on the pitch, you know, he’s gonna have my back because he knows I work really, really hard.

“I try my best every single day. And it’s easy to play for a guy like that, no matter how demanding he is. You know, you put yourself out there and you try to make his ideas come to life. And he’ll always back you up.”