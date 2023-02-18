Arsenal star is too ’emotional’ and an ‘issue’ in big games, says Alan Smith

Arsenal hero Alan Smith believes defender Gabriel Magalhaes’s performances are becoming a concern for manager Mikel Arteta and fears the Brazilian is too ‘emotional’ for big matches.

The north Londoners lost their place at the summit of the Premier League table following a 3-1 defeat at home to Manchester City on Wednesday – though they can reclaim top spot when they travel to Villa Park for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

Gabriel had a match to forget against the champions, with his loose pass leading to City’s second goal, while he was also fortunate to avoid giving away a penalty after pulling down Erling Haaland, who had been in an offside position.

Former Arsenal striker Smith feels the match continued a worrying trend of Gabriel becoming overawed in a big game and thinks Arteta may have to consider pulling him out of the line-up in future.

‘Gabriel would be a concern for Arteta in the future. He can be so emotional on these occasions and that can affect his game,’ Smith told Bestgamblingsites.com.

‘If you look at Saliba, you hardly notice him because he’s so calm. He does the simple things really effectively.

‘Whereas Gabriel catches the eye for a number of reasons and I think it’s something Arteta will consider if he can rely on him going into these big games. That’s an issue for Arsenal I think.’

Smith does not feel January recruit Jakub Kiwior is ready to replace Gabriel just yet and a new centre-back may be required in the summer: ‘To incorporate Kiwior on the bench at the moment would be a big call, as he has been getting used to the first team environment.

‘I don’t think Rob Holding is the answer unfortunately – I don’t think he’s quite at the required level.

‘We’ve been speaking for a long time about bringing in a striker and a central midfielder, but I think perhaps centre back is another area to focus on.’

Another Arsenal legend, Ian Wright, was also critical of Gabriel, telling Premier League Productions: ‘We were very fortunate that he didn’t give away a penalty because he (Haaland) was offside but for me, the pass (for Grealish’s goal) is into nowhere.

‘City are setting traps for him there and as soon as they win the ball, bang, they get the ball back and Haaland’s awareness for a striker was very good because he could have easily had a shot but he’s made sure that he passed it on so that they definitely get the goal and go in front.

‘For me, it came down to a bit of naivety and inexperience but they are the youngest team in the league and you’re going to get those type of mistakes. For me, Gabriel doesn’t know where it’s going. That’s going to be a problem and it was.’

