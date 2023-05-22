Arsenal snubbed as Robbie Savage names three teams that will challenge Man City next season

Robbie Savage believes three teams will challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title next season – but has overlooked Arsenal.

Arsenal sat top of the table for 248 days this season as they chased a first league title since 2004.

But the Gunners’ title charge petered out at the business end of the season as Man City won 12 games in a row to clinch the title with three fixtures remaining.

Despite pushing Man City close this term, Savage does not expect Arsenal to be involved in the Premier League title race in 12 months’ time.

Instead, the former midfielder has backed Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea to rival Man City for top honours.

United have largely impressed in Erik ten Hag’s first season at Old Trafford, winning the League Cup, reaching the FA Cup final and all but securing a top-four finish.

Liverpool endured a dismal run earlier in the campaign – sparking speculation over Jurgen Klopp’s future at Anfield – but the Reds thrived during the run-in as they attempted to disrupt the battle for Champions League football.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have slipped into the bottom-half of the table during a season in which Blues owner Todd Boehly has sacked two managers and seen caretaker boss Frank Lampard continue to struggle.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live as Manchester City lifted the Premier League title for the fifth time in six years, Savage said: ‘Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are the three teams that can challenge Man City next season.

‘But they will need to come up with 95 points to run them close.’

After winning a third consecutive league title, Pep Guardiola described his team’s achievement as ‘extraordinary’ and admitted he feared Arsenal would refuse to concede top spot earlier in the season.

‘It’s quite extraordinary. Big congratulations for the whole organisation for an incredible effort – be patient for all of us and we did it,’ he said.

‘I thought if we were to retain the title it would be more difficult because when a team like Arsenal is playing the way they are playing – 50 points in the first leg – I thought it would be difficult.

‘In that moment it was a question of keep going and keep going and when they come to the Etihad be close to them and that’s what happened.’