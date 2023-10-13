Arsenal send physio to Ghana to keep check on Thomas Partey

Arsenal have sent their physiotherapist Simon Murphy to Ghana in order to keep check on Thomas Partey during the international break.

Partey has struggled with a groin injury this season, ruling him out of four straight Premier League matches before he returned in the 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday, coming off the bench for the last 15 minutes of the match.

The 30-year-old, a key part of Arsenal’s title challenge last term, also missed the Champions League win over PSV and Carabao Cup victory against Brentford.

Having only just returned from the groin issue, Arsenal have decided to send out physiotherapist Murphy to Ghana to avoid Partey making the injury any worse.

The Black Stars are set to face Mexico and the United States in international friendlies on Sunday and Wednesday respectively.

Arsenal, meanwhile, travel to Chelsea after the international break on October 21 and want to ensure that Partey is fully fit for the clash at Stamford Bridge.

It is not the first time Arsenal have sent physiotherapist Murphy out to Ghana to manage an injury to Partey, with the north Londoners doing the same in March.

Partey is not the only injury concern for the Gunners with Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Leandro Trossard having all withdrawn from international duty.

Meanwhile, Gunners legend Ian Wright has suggested that Kai Havertz should take Eddie Nketiah’s spot in the XI.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also has a decision to make over who to start in goal after David Raya’s error in the Champions League defeat to RC Lens and shaky first-half performance against City, which saw him criticised by pundits.