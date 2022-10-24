Arsenal punished by VAR mistake in Southampton draw, says ex-Premier League referee

Arsenal should have been awarded a penalty in their 1-1 draw with Southampton on Sunday for the foul on Gabriel Jesus, according to former Premier League referee Mark Halsey.
Referee Robert Jones opted not to award a penalty in the first half of Arsenal’s match at St Mary’s despite Jesus clearly being held back by Duje Caleta-Car inside Southampton’s area.
VAR official Peter Bankes opted not to call Jones over to the pitch-side monitor to review his decision, while Southampton went on to score an equaliser in the second half to earn a point.
The decision further highlights the inconsistency with Premier League officiating as Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and Brentford centre-back Kristoffer Ajer both gave away penalties for similar offences over the weekend.
‘Arsenal should have been awarded a first-half penalty when Gabriel Jesus was hauled down by Southampton’s Duje Caleta-Car,’ Halsey wrote in his column for The Sun.
‘The incident highlighted the inconsistency of decision-making by officials over holding offences this weekend, with Chelsea and Aston Villa benefiting in similar situations.
‘Caleta-Car wasn’t goal-side and tried to make life difficult for Jesus but he committed himself to a clear holding offence and referee Robert Jones should have pointed to the spot.
‘If Jones didn’t see it, VAR official Peter Bankes needed to intervene.’
