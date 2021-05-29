SPORTS
Arsenal planning to sign two wingers from Manchester City this summer
The summer transfer window opens in 13 days, and clubs across Europe have started shortlisting players who would be a part of their squad next season for a chance to do better in their various competitions. One of such European club is Arsenal, who have been linked to a lot of players next summer.
Multiple sources today are reporting that Arsenal are looking to sign Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, and one of such source is Football London who claim that Pep Guardiola have put the two wingers on a list of players to be sold this summer.
Arsenal would be looking to increase their ranks in attack, but there remain doubt concerning the transfers especially since Arsenal did not qualify for any European competition next season.
Man City, Chelsea Fight For Champions League Glory Tonight
The city of Porto will literarily be on standstill as Manchester City and Chelsea battle for the prestigious UEFA Champions League title today (Saturday).
City reached the final after defeating PSG in the semi-final while Chelsea edge Real Madrid 3-1 on aggregate.
It is the third final of Europe’s elite club competition to be played between two Premier League sides, and the second in just three seasons, and so this is a match-up that underlines the strength of the cash-rich English game.
Chelsea, though, have beaten City twice in the last six weeks, first in the FA Cup semi-final and then at the Etihad Stadium in the league, the Citizens side starring the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias are the clear favourites at the Estadio do Dragao.
Recall that last weekend, City romped to the Premier League title, the team’s third in four seasons, and have also won the League Cup this season.
David Alaba to join Real Madrid on five-year deal
David Alaba is to join Real Madrid on a free transfer upon the expiry of his Bayern Munich contract, Los Blancos have confirmed.
The versatile Austria defender announced back in February that this season would be his last at the Allianz Arena, having initially joined Die Roten’s youth set-up in 2008.
LaLiga giants Madrid have now swooped to bring Alaba to the Santiago Bernabeu on a five-year deal, beating off a host of Europe’s elite clubs for his signature.
Alaba made his debut in a DFB-Pokal meeting with Greuther Furth in February 2010, becoming the club’s youngest player in history at the time and setting up a goal for Franck Ribery within a minute of coming on.
The Austrian was 17 years, seven months and 18 days old when he made his debut, but Jamal Musiala is now Bayern’s youngest debutant.
Alaba has gone on to make 448 appearances for the Bavarian giants, scoring 35 goals and supplying 47 assists in all competitions.
The 28-year-old has won 27 trophies with Bayern, lifting the Bundesliga title 10 times and winning the Champions League twice – both of those European successes forming part of trebles.
It remains to be seen whether Alaba, who will be presented as a Madrid player after the completion of his Euro 2021 campaign, will be playing alongside Sergio Ramos next season, or acting as a replacement for the veteran centre-back.
Ramos is out of contract next month, and has been left out of Spain’s squad for Euro 2020.
Man United did not turn up against Villarreal’ – Solskjaer admits after Europa League final loss
Ole Gunner Solskjaer says his Manchester United side failed to turn up in Wednesday’s Europa League final defeat to Villarreal.
United suffered Europa League final heartbreak by going down to Villarreal 11-10 in the penalty shootout.
The Yellow Submarine took the lead through Gerard Moreno in the 29th minute, but Edinson Cavani restored parity soon after the break.
Both sides cancelled each other out for the remainder of the match and extra time, setting up a nerve-wracking shootout.
21 consecutive spot kicks were scored including that of Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli. David De Gea stepped up but saw his low strike saved to deny Solskjaer his first major trophy as Red Devils boss.
And speaking to BT Sport after the match, Solskjaer said: “It’s quiet, a disappointed dressing room. That’s football for you. Sometimes it’s decided on one kick – and that’s the difference between winning and losing.
“We have to learn from that one, not savour this feeling but taste this feeling and make sure we don’t get it again.
“We didn’t turn up. We didn’t play as well as we know we can. We started alright and they got the goal, their only shot on target. We were disappointed to concede a goal on a set play.
“We pushed, we pressed, we got a goal. After we scored we didn’t control the game or dominate as we wanted.
“They made it hard for us, they closed spaces. We had the majority of possession. They defended well. We didn’t create enough big chances.
“Now is not the time to point the finger at what I’d have done differently. But when you come out without the trophy you haven’t done everything right.
“We’re getting closer and closer and better. We were one kick away from a trophy and a good night.
“We have to have the desire to come back next year and improve. The only way to get the margins your side is to work harder and better.”
