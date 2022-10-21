Arsenal: Mikel Arteta and Edu react as Gabriel signs new contract | Football

Gabriel Magalhaes has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal (Picture: Getty)

Arsenal have confirmed Gabriel Magalhaes has signed a new long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel has started all 10 of Arsenal’s league games this season, helping the Gunners concede just 10 goals and amass 27 points to lead the Premier League title race.

The Brazilian completed a £27m move from Ligue 1 club Lille in 2020 and has established a superb centre-back partnership with William Saliba at Arsenal.

‘I’m very happy to sign this new contract with Arsenal, because it’s such a big club,’ he told Arsenal’s official website. ‘It’s my dream and today is the best day of my life.

‘I’m so happy to extend my contract here. Every game the supporters are pushing the team in the stadium. It’s why I’m so happy to stay here. Arsenal is my home.

‘In the future, I want to win games for Arsenal, I want to win trophies with Arsenal and stay here for a long time because it’s my home.’

Arsenal director Edu added: ‘It’s great that we’ve agreed a new deal with Gabi. At 24, he’s still a young player and is part of our future.

Gabriel has been in superb form for the Gunners (Picture: Getty)

‘His performances since he joined us in 2020 have been very strong and his positive impact to our results have been clear for everyone to see.

‘He has grown so much on and off the pitch, with both his contribution and communication on and off the pitch. We all look forward to see Gabi continue to grow as an important part of our club.’

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, said: ‘Gabi has shown huge qualities since he joined us.

‘He is a young player with a great work ethic and his consistent strong performances have been hugely important to us over the past two seasons.

‘Working with Gabi every day is a pleasure, he has formed strong relationships with everyone at the club and we’re so pleased that he has committed to us on a long-term contract.’

Gabriel will hope to maintain his and Arsenal’s impressive form on Sunday when the Gunners visit Southampton, who are 14th in the Premier League.

