Arsenal, Manchester City release new squad numbers for 2022-23 season

Arsenal and Manchester City have announced updated squad numbers ahead of the new Premier League season.

The new season kicks off next weekend.

The Gunners have been very busy in the current summer transfer window, signing the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Pablo Vieira, Marquinhos, and Zinchenko.

Striker, Alexandre Lacazette has already followed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of the club, returning to Lyon at the end of his contract.

All that means a shake up in terms of shirt numbers, with a couple of stars getting an upgrade ahead of 2022/23.

Here are Arsenal’s squad numbers for the new season as it stands:

Arsenal squad numbers 2022/23

1 – Bernd Leno (GK)

2 – Hector Bellerin

3 – Kieran Tierney

4 – Ben White

5 – Thomas Partey

6 – Gabriel Magalhaes

7 – Bukayo Saka

8 – Martin Odegaard

9 – Gabriel Jesus

10 – Emile Smith Rowe

11 – Gabriel Martinelli

12 – William Saliba

13 – Runar Runarsson (GK)

14 – Eddie Nketiah

15 – Ainsley Maitland-Niles

16 – Rob Holding

17 – Cedric Soares

18 – Takehiro Tomiyasu

19 – Nicolas Pepe

20 – Nuno Tavares

21 – Fabio Vieira

22 – Pablo Mari

23 – Albert Sambi-Lokonga

25 – Mohamed Elneny

26 – Folarin Balogun

27 – Marquinhos

30 – Matt Turner (GK)

32 – Aaron Ramsdale

34 – Granit Xhaka

38 – Miguel Azeez

49 – Karl Hein (GK)

61 – Mazeed Ogungbo

65 – Salah-Eddine Oulad M’hand

69 – Zak Swanson

75 – Zach Awe

78 – Marcelo Flores

82 – Omari Hutchinson

87 – Charlie Patino

Lucas Torreira is among players without squad numbers.

And Arsenal squad numbers available to new signings include:

24

28

29

31

Manchester City’s squad numbers are subject to change during pre-season.

Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool in the Community Shield on Saturday.

The Citizens have let the likes of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko, among others, leave the club this summer.

Pep Guardiola’s side also brought former Borussia Dortmund’s goal machine, Erling Haaland and a few others to the Etihad.

2 – Kyle Walker

3 – Ruben Dias

4 – Kalvin Phillips

5 – John Stones

6 – Nathan Ake

7 – Joao Cancelo

8 – Ilkay Gundogan

9 – Erling Haaland

10 – Jack Grealish

11 – Oleksandr Zinchenko

13 – Zack Steffen (GK)

14 – Aymeric Laporte

16 – Rodri

17 – Kevin De Bruyne

18 – Stefan Ortega

19 – Julian Alvarez

20 – Bernardo Silva

26 – Riyad Mahrez

31 – Ederson (GK)

33 – Scott Carson (GK)

37 – Kayky

47 – Phil Foden

48 – Liam Delap

52 – Oscar Bobb

53 – Samuel Edozie

80 – Cole Palmer

84 – Cieran Slicker (GK)

87 – James McAtee

94 – Finley Burns

97 – Joshua Wilson-Esbrand

Players without squad numbers: Marlos Moreno, Pablo Moreno, Slobodan Tedic, Issa Kabore

Man City squad numbers available to new players

1

12

15

21

22

23

24

25

27

28

29

30

32