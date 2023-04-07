Arsenal legend claims only TWO Liverpool stars would get in combined XI with Alisson snubbed

Arsenal need just a point at Anfield on Sunday to ensure Liverpool mathematically cannot catch them in the league, but they’ll be looking for all three to confirm their dominance and strengthen their title bid.

The Gunners finished 23 points adrift of Jurgen Klopp’s side last season. However, their win over Leeds on Saturday – combined with Liverpool taking just a point from trips to Manchester City and Chelsea – means Mikel Arteta’s men are 29 points ahead of last season’s runners-up.

There is little debate when it comes to which of the two sides has performed better this season, though Liverpool did at least give Arsenal a run for their money when losing 3-2 in North London in October. According to former Gunners star Ray Parlour, though, just two players from the Merseyside club would make it into a combined XI for the two sides.

“Looking at current form, it has to be all Arsenal, except for Virgil van Dijk,” Parlour told NetBet when assessing the back-line. “I know he isn’t playing great, but you would get him in alongside Gabriel, no disrespect to Rob Holding, and with William Saliba currently out injured.

“You would also still have to find a spot for Mohamed Salah, but you can’t leave Bukayo Saka out and Gabriel Martinelli is playing well so it is an awkward one. But with Gabriel Jesus having recently come back from injury, I would put Salah up front over the Brazilian. You’ve got to get Salah in there somehow – he could play as a false number nine up front with Saka and Martinelli on the wing – as Jesus has only just come back.

Arsenal have conceded just 27 goals this season – less than one a game, on average – while Liverpool’s total is 33, prompting Parlour to pick Aaron Ramsdale over Alisson among other big calls. The bigger difference comes up front, though, with Liverpool scoring a third of their 48 goals in wins over Man Utd and Bournemouth but Arsenal hitting 70 in 29 outings.

“Liverpool don’t get many spaces. You’ve got Aaron Ramsdale in goal, I am happy with Ben White at right-back, he’s a good defender and has done so well this season, and at left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has been brilliant. I love Andy Robertson, he’s a good player, but Zinchenko has been one of Arsenal’s best players in recent weeks. I’d certainly rather have White and Zinchenko over Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson

“And in midfield, Thomas Partey has been excellent, and you can’t leave Martin Odegaard out the way he’s been playing. Nobody from Liverpool’s midfield gets in. Partey, Granit Xhaka and Odegaard, as a three, they work so well together, and I can’t see how the likes of Jordan Henderson or Fabinho get in the way they are playing.”

Sunday’s game will see Liverpool attempt to end a run of three winless matches, but Klopp has handed the opposition a warning. The former Borussia Dortmund boss has hailed the league leaders, who needed a Bukayo Saka penalty to clinch victory in the reverse fixture, but expects a reaction from his own side.

“The next game is Arsenal,” he said after his team failed to break down Chelsea on Tuesday. “I don’t know exactly where Arsenal were last year, but they are now obviously flying, in incredible shape, play super football, honestly, that is really good to watch.

“But we are there, it is a home game and our home record is not as bad as the away record. It means I am really looking forward to this game now because tonight I saw a step and that’s what I wanted. Now let’s carry on. Anfield is waiting for us and we want to deliver.”