Arsenal injury news: Takehiro Tomiyasu and Martin Odegaard updates

Mikel Arteta confirmed Takehiro Tomiyasu was substituted as a precaution at half-time during last night’s Champions League win over Sevilla.

The Gunners moved a significant step closer to qualification after goals either side of half-time from Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka ensured a routine win over the Spanish side.

Mikel Arteta’s mood, however, was tempered by another injury setback which saw the Japan international, currently enjoying his best run of form in an Arsenal shirt, unable to continue after the break.

‘He had some discomfort in the first half and we didn’t want to take any risks,’ confirmed Arteta.

‘He’s played a lot of minutes and obviously having Alex [Zinchenko] on the bench ready to come in, I think it was the right decision.’

The Gunners are in the midst of an injury crisis which has deprived them of the services of Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey, while captain Martin Odegaard and striker Eddie Nketiah face a race against time to be fit enough to feature against Burnley on Saturday.

Arteta added: ‘They are racing against the clock to be fit and they are trying their best and they tried to be here today with us.

‘It wasn’t possible and now we have another 48 hours before we play Burnley. We will try again and we will see because we need players at the moment.’

After consecutive defeats, meanwhile, Arteta was delighted to see his side bounce back with a victory that all but assures them a place in the knockout stages.

He said: ‘I think it was more of the really good things that we did against Newcastle, we didn’t need a response because the team performed extraordinarily well against a team that are really difficult to play against.

‘Today it needed other requirements, tactically we needed something else, we played at home, we need a different game, and we implemented what we wanted really, really well, so I’m really happy with the last two performances.’