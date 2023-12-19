Arsenal consider £50m Man Utd midfield target as Douglas Luiz alternative

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Everton midfielder Amadou Onana ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen his midfield options in the upcoming window and the Gunners have made Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz their top target.

However, Villa are in a strong negotiating position as Luiz’s current deal keeps him tied to the club until 2026.

Arsenal are exploring alternatives and according to MailOnline, Onana is ‘being watched closely’ by the Premier League leaders.

The report also claims that Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha is also on Arsenal’s shortlist, however, the 28-year-old, who nearly joined Bayern Munich in the summer, does not fit the Gunners’ recruitment strategy due to his age.

Onana, meanwhile, has made an impressive impact at Everton since his arrival from Lille in a £33 million deal last year.

The 22-year-old had attracted strong interest from Manchester United in the summer transfer window but ended up remaining at Goodison Park as Erik ten Hag opted to sign Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina.

It’s understood that Arsenal are also targeting a new defender in the January window.

Reports in Portugal last week claimed that the Gunners are prepared to trigger the £51m release clause to sign Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio.