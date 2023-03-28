Arsenal confident Thomas Partey ‘should be fine’ after fresh injury scare

14 total views

Arsenal are confident Thomas Partey will be fit to face Leeds United on Saturday after suffering a fresh injury scare.

The 29-year-old played the full 90 minutes for Ghana against Angola on Thursday and came through the match unscathed.

Partey travelled to his homeland with Arsenal physio Simon Murphy in an effort to monitor the influential midfielder’s fitness given his checkered record over the course of his Arsenal career.

Mikel Arteta would no doubt have been concerned by images that emerged on Monday, however, which saw Partey’s right thigh heavily strapped with two physios tending to him.

The former Atletico Madrid star subsequently missed Ghana’s reverse fixture against Angola last night and will fly back to London for tests today.

According to Goal, Partey has not suffered a reoccurrence of the hamstring injury that ruled him out of four games earlier this season and is likely to be in contention to feature against Leeds this weekend.

Whether Arteta risks one of his most important players remains to be seen, however, with a daunting trip to Liverpool and Anfield on the horizon a week later.

Should the Arsenal manager opt for a safety first approach, experienced Italy international Jorginho would fill in as he did against Aston Villa and Manchester City last month.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are continuing to keep tabs on West Ham skipper Declan Rice who has been earmarked as their No.1 summer target.

And Former Gunners star Jack Wilshere believes his old Hammers’ teammate would be best served by moving to Arsenal where he could thrive under Arteta’s managment.

He said: ‘He’s a midfielder who can do anything. If I’m talking from a selfish point of view, in north London, I think he would be very good under Mikel’s watch.

‘Mikel would develop him, bring him on even more and he would be massive for the team as well. I have had conversations with Dec and told him what he is doing is unbelievable, he is captain of a big Premier League club and is always learning.

‘You have to be respectful to West Ham, that is his club, but his future is in his hands and it’s very exciting for him because he’s got everything with him now and he’s picking up more and more, he’s growing into this man who could play anywhere.

‘I’m looking forward to wherever he goes. I hope it is Arsenal, it would be a massive signing and a perfect fit.’