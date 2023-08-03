Thursday, August 3, 2023
Arsenal blow as Gabriel Jesus misses start of season

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus will miss the start of the new Premier League season after undergoing a minor operation, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, he had a little procedure this morning,” Arteta said after Arsenal’s penalty shoot-out win over Monaco in a pre-season friendly.

“He had some discomfort in his knee that has been causing some issues and they had to go in and resolve it. It is not something major but he looks to be out for a few weeks I think.

“It is a big blow because we had him back to his best, especially the way he played against Barcelona, and he was in good condition and we lost him.”

Jesus missed three months of last season after suffering a knee injury at the World Cup having impressed following his move from Manchester City.

Arsenal face Premier League champions City in the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday before kicking off their league campaign at home to Nottingham Forest on August 12.

