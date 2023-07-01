Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has retired from professional football at the age of 36.

Fabregas hangs up his boots following a successful career which saw the Spaniard win two Premier League titles with Chelsea, a La Liga with Barcelona and an FA Cup with Arsenal.

He also lifted the World Cup and two European Championships while representing Spain. Fabregas was capped 110 times by his country between 2006 and 2016.

The 36-year-old will now turn his attention to coaching with Fabregas staying at Serie B side Como, the club he played for last season, to coach their under-19 and B sides.

Fabregas said of his decision to retire: “It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots.

“From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all. From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I’ll never forget.

“All those who have helped me, my team-mates, coaches, directors, presidents, owners, fans and my agent. To all my family, from my parents and my sister to my wife and kids, I cherish your advice, mentorship and guidance. To my opponents who tried to knock me, thank you for making me stronger.

“It has already been more than worth it with all the great memories and friends that I have made on the way. I’ve also learnt three languages and became more compassionate and wiser along my travels.

“I lived experiences that I never thought in a million years I would even come close to. It’s not all sadness though as I’m now going to cross the white line and start coaching the B and Primavera teams of Como 1907. A club and a project I couldn’t be more excited about. This charming football team won my heart from the first minute and came to me at the perfect time in my career. I will grab it with both hands.

“So after 20 incredible years full of sacrifice, dedication and joy, it’s time to say thank you and goodbye to the beautiful game. I loved every minute. Cesc.”