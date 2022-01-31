SPORTS
Arsenal and Barcelona agree free Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer with medical booked
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to join Barcelona on a permanent contract with a medical set to take place on Monday evening.
The two clubs have been in negotiations in recent days over a deal to take the Gabonese striker to the Camp Nou and an agreement appears to have now been struck between the clubs.
Aubameyang flew into the Catalan capital on Monday in a surprise development to both clubs as it was before any settlement had been reached.
The main sticking point in the negotiations had been centred on the percentage split of the player’s £350k-per-week wages being covered by each club in a loan arrangement, but the deal will now be a permanent one with the striker accepting a wage cut.
Aubameyang has not played for the Gunners since 5 December after being disciplined by boss Mikel Arteta and he is now set to join the Blaugrana for the remainder of the campaign.
Aubameyang has suffered an alarming fall from grace in North London having been stripped of the club captaincy and ostracised by Arteta – and has not featured for the club in almost two months.
The move may come as somewhat of a surprise, as Aubameyang has been linked with a switch to the Camp Nou multiple times in recent years but current Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez has previously voiced his opposition to the club signing him.
Xavi previously explained why Barca should not hold an interest in Aubameyang as even though he “can kill you in open space”, the Catalan club “need players who know how to move in small spaces.”
The arrival of Aubameyang continues a busy January of arrivals at the Camp Nou with Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Dani Alves also arriving at the club.
LaLiga: Mbappe agrees deal with Real Madrid to become highest-paid player in the world
Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, has reached an agreement to join Real Madrid in the summer, according to BILD.
The agreement will see Mbappe sign for Los Blancos as a free agent.
The 23-year-old’s contract with PSG expires June 30, but he has so far rejected every extension the Ligue 1 club has offered him.
Mbappe will earn 50 million euros gross per season at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, which would make him the highest-paid player in the world.
The deal between the two parties will not be made official before the Champions League last-16 tie between Real Madrid and PSG is over.
It is also understood PSG have given up on convincing Mbappe to remain at the Parc des Princes.
Transfer deadline day: Arsenal’s Richards joins Leicester City
Arsenal star, Amani Richards, has signed for Leicester City on a permanent transfer.
Arsenal made the announcement in a statement via their website on transfer deadline day (Monday).
The statement read: “Amani Richards has signed for Leicester City in a permanent move.
“The 17-year-old forward joined us from Chelsea’s academy in February 2021, before signing his first professional deal in November last year.
“We wish Amani the best of luck for his future with Leicester City.”
Richards had joined Arsenal from Chelsea’s academy in 2021.
The forward made eight appearances for Arsenal’s under-18 side this season and scored one goal in the Premier League Cup.
Christian Eriksen joins Brentford seven months after cardiac arrest
Danish footballer Christian Eriksen, who collapsed with a cardiac arrest at last year’s European Championships, completed a remarkable return to the sport on Monday as he signed for Premier League side Brentford.
The 29-year-old playmaker, who has been fitted with a pacemaker, has signed a contract till the end of the season.
“Brentford FC can confirm the signing of Denmark international midfield player Christian Eriksen, subject to international clearance,” read a club statement, saying he had joined “after completing a medical assessment”.
AFP
