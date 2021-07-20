NEWS
Arrest of Igboho in Cotonou unfortunate, we’ll gather resources for his defence – Omokri
Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has condemned the reported arrest of the Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho in Cotonou, Benin Republic.
The Yoruba nation freedom fighter was reportedly nabbed at an airport in Cotonou on Monday night while attempting to fly to Germany.
Reacting, Reno in a post on his official Facebook page, said Nigerians would gather resources to defend the Oduduwa Republic agitator.
The post reads, “The reported arrest of Sunday Igboho in Cotonou is unfortunate. He is a hero freedom fighter who defended us.
“We must now repay his good turn and also defend him and gather resources for his legal defence. Igboho deserves the same commitment from us that Buhari has shown and continues to show to killer herdsmen and bandits.
“Buhari has refused to categorise his kinsmen, who shot down a multimillion dollar Nigerian Airforce jet yesterday, as terrorists (they lied that the jet did not crash, but the pilot survived and blew open their lies).
“Yet, he has criminalised one of the few Nigerians brave enough to stand up to killer herdsmen. And that is why I stand with Igboho. Not for secession. But for defending his people”.
Secondary school VP killed, principal, others abducted by bandits in Zamfara
Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits have abducted the Principal of Comprehensive Government Girls Secondary School in Moriki Hajiya Halima Na’Alain Zamfara State, whisking her away with three other staff of the school.
According to an insider source who disclosed the incident to DAILY POST, the principal was attacked along Moriki while returning from an inspection of her SS3 students who are writing their final year examination at the Government Girls Arabic Secondary School (GGASS) Gusau.
The source said the driver noticed the presence of the bandits at Yanbita, a few kilometers to Moriki, and decided to turn back to avoid being attacked.
After turning back, he decided to pass through an alternative route via a village called Sodingo when another set of bandits who were laying ambush fired a gunshot at the school vehicle and the bullet hit the Vice Principal, Malam Uwaisu who died a few minutes after the incident.
It could be recalled that as a result of the constant attacks by the armed bandits in various parts of Zamfara State, the government had ordered the closure of all government boarding schools pending when the situation improves.
When it was time for the NECO examination, SS3 students of Unity Moriki were among those instructed to reconvene at the Government Girls Arabic Secondary School, Gusau for their final year examination.
The principal and other victims were returning from an inspection visit of the SS3 students when the incident occurred.
Zamfara State Police Command could not be reached for comment as at the time this report was filed.
Sunday Igboho reportedly arrested in Cotonou
Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has been reportedly arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic by security operatives in the West African country.
Igboho was said to been arrested Monday night after fleeing Nigeria to evade arrest by Nigeria’s secret police.
According to report, a source privy to his departure from Nigeria said he had perfected plans to secretly escape from Nigeria through Cotonou and was heading to Germany.
He was, however, nabbed by security operatives in the neighbouring country.
Another source who is privy to the incident, said: “Sunday Igboho has been arrested in Cotonou. He was arrested about an hour ago.”
“He was supposed to travel to Germany through Cotonou this night. He wanted to leave Africa through Cotonou. He was arrested by security operatives in Cotonou.”
“They are planning to bring him back to Nigeria.”
It would be recalled that the Department of State Services had declared Igboho wanted after its operatives carried out a bloody midnight raid on his residence in the Soka area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
Eid-el-Kabir: Buhari admits Nigerians going through hardship
President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with his government as it addresses the hardship in the land.
President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted that Nigerians are going through severe hardship occasioned by rising prices of foodstuffs and others.
The president, in his Eid El-Adha greetings restated the determination of his administration to create a just, harmonious and prosperous country in which the safety of life and property is assured.
Reflecting on current challenges facing the country, the President stated that “COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the economies of all countries, including Nigeria, in addition to the fact that floods have caused large scale destruction to agricultural farmlands, thereby impacting negatively on our efforts to boost local production in line with our policy to drastically reduce food importation.”
This, he explains, has led to food inflation which the government is working hard to address.
According to Buhari, “no government in our recent history has invested as heavily as we are doing to promote local production of about 20 other commodities, through the provision of loans and several other forms of support to our farmers.”
He said, “apart from the destruction caused to rice farms by floods, middlemen have also taken advantage of the local rice production to exploit fellow Nigerians, thereby undermining our goal of supporting local food production at affordable prices.”
“As an elected president who enjoys the goodwill of the ordinary people that gave us their mandate, let me assure you that we are continuing with measures to bring relief to Nigerians, including making fertilizer available at affordable prices to our farmers,” he tells Nigerians.
The President also notes that the current insecurity in the country “has produced severe and adverse effects on agriculture because farmers are prevented from accessing their farms by bandits and terrorists.”
“Let me also use this opportunity to reassure Nigerians that we are taking measures to address our security challenges. We have started taking delivery of fighter aircraft and other necessary military equipment and hardware to improve the capacity of our security forces to confront terrorism and banditry,” he added.
Speaking on the significance of the Eid El-Kabir celebration, the President appeals to Muslims “to demonstrate the good virtues of Islam through personal examples and practices:
“Taking advantage of the celebration to exploit fellow citizens through outrageous prices of food and rams is inconsistent with fine virtues of Islam.
“As practising believers, we shouldn’t seek obscene profits by making life difficult and miserable for others. We should not seek happiness at the expense of others. Remember that Islam is a religion of charity that urges us to love our neighbour as we love ourselves.
“I urge all Muslims to continue to live in peace and harmony with their fellow Nigerians of other faiths in the spirit of peaceful coexistence. Let us pray for the progress of Nigeria at all times. Let us expose undesirable elements among us who are creating security problems for the country.”
