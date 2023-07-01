Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN has asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to speed up the investigation into the cases involving the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa and the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The duo were suspended from their respective offices by President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the second week of June over corruption allegations and abuse of office.

SaharaReporters had reported how Emefiele named Bawa as an accomplice in the Naira redesign scam that rocked the country some months ago.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Falana urged the DSS to arraign the duo in court if it had an evidence of indictment.

He argued that the continued detention of Emefiele and Bawa did not reflect the implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria urged the Nigerian government to handle the cases in line with the provisions of the law to avoid a situation whereby loopholes are exploited.

“Investigations should be speedily conducted, more so where allegations are made. I do not expect any delay in the investigation of the very serious allegation that has been made,” he stated.

“In the case of Emefiele, the State Security Services last year alleged his involvement in terrorism financing. Please, quickly do something about that. With respect to money laundering and other offences, take them to the appropriate agencies of government.

“In the case of Mr Bawa, we haven’t been told the offences he committed. I cannot speak very confidently with respect to the gentleman except to ask the government or the agencies involved to speed up an investigation and have them arraigned if they are indicted.”

SaharaReporters had on June 21 reported that Emefiele identified some traditional rulers, Nigerian Army generals and judges as his accomplices.

Emefiele, who is said to be “cooperating with investigators” reportedly narrated how he gave money to monarchs, army generals and judges at some point or the other during his time in office.