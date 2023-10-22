Arnold Schwarzenegger said at a memorial service for legendary Hollywood lawyer Jake Bloom Thursday that Bloom managed to thaw the famous hatred between Ahnuld and Sylvester Stallone when he brought them into the Planet Hollywood deal.

The “Terminator” star told Bloom’s many friends and colleagues at the invite-only event that he despised Stallone at the beginning of their careers because they were so competitive with one another, comparing everything from the size of their muscles to the size of their pay checks.

So Schwarzenegger was furious to learn that Bloom had signed Sly as a client — and even more angry when he learned in 1991 that Bloom wanted to bring Stallone in of the famous deal as an owner of the Hollywood-themed chain restaurant in 1991, along with Bruce Willis, Bloom himself and various others.

But the Governator said Bloom — who died in September 7 at home in Sun Valley, Idaho, at 81 — convinced him that it would be better for business if the “Rocky” star had a piece of the pie.

A mourner at the L.A. affair said in the end, Arnie and Stallone spent so much time flying around the world to promote the burger joint that their animosity finally wore away and they became close friends.

Meanwhile, producer Marc Canton told a tale about how he traveled to Cuba with Bloom and Jack Nicholson, and that the “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” star wanted to meet Cuban leader Fidel Castro — but was shocked to find that the dictator was only interested in talking to Bloom.

Also at the service were super producers Jerry Bruckheimer and Brian Grazer, fellow power lawyer Marty Singer, and art dealer Andy Terner, among others. We hear Singer also spoke.

The founder of Bloom Hergott also represented Martin Scorsese, George Lucas, John Hughes, Ron Howard, Bruce Willis and Jackie Chan, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Former Hollywood Reporter editor Matthew Beloni wrote of him in 2019, “Jake Bloom was a movie star lawyer for the movie star era. Yes, he negotiated deals, some of the biggest Hollywood has ever seen. Bloom made Johnny Depp very rich thanks to the profit definition he crafted for the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise. He helped Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone become global action stars. For George Lucas, Bloom, with his partners, carved out the Star Wars merchandise rights that turned an indie filmmaker into a billionaire.”